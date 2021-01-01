BREAKING NEWS
A boil advisory has been issued by KDHE after a closed valve at Peabody’s water tower caused pressure issues. It may not be lifted until Monday or Tuesday.
A valve was closed Thursday during an inspection near the water tower but wasn’t reopened because of a breaker issue, preventing the water tower from being filled.
Nearly four months after an ATV accident caused severe injury to a Marion man, county attorney Joel Ensey said he doesn’t have enough information from a police report to file charges against the driver.
Ensey said Friday he has not had time to sit down and talk with Marion resident Todd Winter, who was placed in intensive care at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita.
Part-time Burns police officer Stephen Evans, 44, died Monday in a crash just north of El Dorado.
According to the Butler County sheriff’s office, Evans — also a Butler County deputy —was on duty for the city of Burns when he crashed on US-77 a mile north of I-35.
An ambulance station in Hillsboro expected to cost $488,000 will now cost $496,000 after the city of Hillsboro deemed it a public parking garage.
“Hillsboro wants the public parking garage I have to have a carbon monoxide ventilation system,” emergency medical services director Travis Parmley said.
Paulette Holub’s family took her to dances in Pilsen before she could walk. She learned to love polka early.
Like many who glided across the floor at Pilsen Community Center’s dance Saturday, Holub can claim Czech music as her birthright.
Tabor College president David Janzen tested positive Saturday for COVID-19.
Two lectures and an assortment of on-campus activities scheduled this week have been canceled and will be rescheduled later.
Mike Beneke tried to order a T-shirt he wanted from Western Associates in Marion, but the shop turned him down.
The Main St. business is owned by county commissioner Dave Crofoot.
Marion County trick-or-treaters can look forward to a weekend of fun.
Hillsboro
From 5 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Hillsboro’s Chamber of Commerce will have Trick or Treat on Main St.
Booster shots for COVID-19 vaccinations will be available in Marion County starting Nov. 3.
The state approved the Centers for Disease Control’s recommendations for Moderna, J&J, and Pfizer booster shots and supplies have been sent to medical providers.
The county health fair will be 8 to 11 a.m. Nov. 6 at the USD 408 Sports and Aquatic Center, 104 N. Thorp St., Marion this year.
Laboratory tests will be available from both St. Luke Hospital and Hillsboro Community Hospital.
The American Red Cross is experiencing its lowest supply of blood the agency has seen at this time of year in more than a decade.
Donors are urged to continue making and keeping appointments to build up the blood supply before the Thanksgiving and holiday season.
The owner of the historic Bowron building in downtown Marion has decided to let a church’s youth group use space in its lower level.
Todd Malcolm is still hard at work renovating the second story into eventual living quarters.
Marion City Library has installed a gazebo east of its building in the former Santa Fe Train Depot.
A $17,000 federal grant directed by the State Library of Kansas paid for the project along with several outdoor children’s games.
Hillsboro United Methodist Women are holding their annual turkey dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 5 at Hillsboro United Methodist Church.
Turkey, dressing, potatoes, gravy, green beans, a roll, cranberry sauce, and pumpkin pie will be served.
Candles, plants, and jams and jellies will be available for birthday and holiday gifting Nov. 6 at the 15th annual Ladies Day Out craft fair in Burns.
Nearly 20 vendors from as far as Missouri will offer woodworking, sewing, knitting, jewelry, baked goods, and other crafts in the Burns Community Center from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
A 60-year-old Marion man was arrested Sunday morning after police were called to a domestic disturbance in the 500 block of N. Cedar St.
The disturbance was reported at 9:20 a.m. by a neighbor.
Hillsboro Police Department received a $10,000 grant from TCW Broadband for new dashboard cameras.
The department has cheap cameras in a few of its vehicles, according to officer John Huebert.
Taylor Clark, MIss Kansas, will be visit in Marion today, and giving a talk to student of Marion Florence USD 408 school district at the performing arts center.
She will speak to 6 through 12th grade students from 1 to 1:55 p.m. and elementary school students from 2:10 to 3:05 p.m.
Early voting at Marion County Courthouse will continue through noon Nov. 1, and 128 voters have come to the courthouse to cast their ballots as of 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Tuesday’s tally was 27 voters.
Steven Janzen is Marion’s assistant police chief and previously worked at Hillsboro’s police department for 10 years.
He grew up in Marion before moving away for college, and moved back three years ago from Hillsboro. He has three children in the district — two elementary students and a junior high student.
Five Peabody residents have filed for election to the two city council seats open this year.
Kim Nellans, Steve Rose, and Catherine Weems face off against incumbents Lindsay Hutchison and Travis Wilson.
Services for Barbara Kay Allen, 70, who died Oct. 16 at Via Christi Medical Center — St. Francis campus in Wichita, were 2 p.m. Saturday at Goessel Church.
She was born May 16, 1951, in Goessel to Ernest and Helen (Saner) Voth.
Services for Kate Hiebert, 68, who died Saturday at her home in Newton, will be 10 a.m. Thursday at First Mennonite Church in Hillsboro with committal at Lehigh Mennonite cemetery in rural Lehigh. Family will receive friends from 5 to 7 tonight at Jost Funeral Home in Hillsboro.
Born March 13, 1953, in Conde, South Dakota, to Earl and Wendella Arlene (Bouman) Hatfield, she married Calvin Hiebert on Nov. 19, 1988, in Hillsboro.
Services for Bob Seibel, 86, who died Monday at Salem Home in Hillsboro, will be 11 a.m. Monday at Parkview Mennonite Brethren Church in Hillsboro with committal at Gnadenau Cemetery.
Born March 9, 1935, in Newton to Andrew and Clara (Wittmeyer) Seibel, he married Betty Frisen on April 7, 1958, in Hillsboro.
IN MEMORIAM: Rita Lindabury
IN MEMORIAM: Norma Riggs
Marion’s school band program is being rebuilt, but the task is not simply in the hands of band director Steve Glover.
Growing a band requires not only a band director, but players who are dedicated to playing, school administration willing to provide class schedules that allow students to participate in band without sacrificing other classes they need to take, and a community that supports and has high expectations for band students, Glover said.
After weeks of rehearsing good answers to questions and mastering confident body language, Hillsboro High School’s junior class braced for their first formal job interviews between Oct. 8 and 22.
“
If you DOUBT the real estate market has gone crazy, you need look no further than Marion County’s new ambulance station in Hillsboro.
We imagine Hillsboro’s exceptionally capable building inspector is making certain the new “barn” follows codes that may have been overlooked in renovating a similar station in Marion.
ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY: Sounds shatter silence
-
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Unhealthy politics,
COVID child care,
Road raves
Senior Citizens of Marion County celebrated its 60th annual meeting at Marion Senior Center on Thursday, offering festive table arrangements and three guest speakers for patrons’ entertainment.
The group chose to celebrate its 60th anniversary now instead of last year because of the pandemic. The gathering was limited to 50 people and names and phone numbers were taken at the front door in case visitors needed to be contacted for COVID exposure.
-
The family of Keith Allison is requesting a card shower for his 90th birthday Nov. 13. Cards are being accepted at 225 S. Roosevelt St., Marion, KS 66861.
A card shower is requested for Gordon and Judy Pendergraft of Marion, who will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Oct. 30. They were married Oct. 30, 1971, at West Evangelical Christian Church in Wichita.
Cards are being accepted at #2 Random Rd., Marion KS 66861
MEMORIES: 10,
25,
40,
55,
70,
100,
140 years ago
-
Hillsboro and Centre High volleyball are headed to state after winning in sub-state Saturday.
Hillsboro beat Moundridge, Sterling, and Sedgwick 2-0 to earn its trip to Dodge City.
Marion County football teams are enjoying winning seasons.
All three teams that played won their final home games Friday with Marion beating Lyons 36-13, Goessel besting Medicine Lodge 38-22, and Hillsboro routing Trinity Catholic 48-8.
-
Marion’s cross country boys team took fourth place and Goessel second at Regional meets Saturday.
The Warriors boys team missed qualifying for Class 2A state as a team, but Goessel will be one of 12 in Class 1A competition at Victoria Sand Plum Nature Trail in Victoria this weekend.
Marion
Eighteen Centre FFA members competed Saturday in the South Central District entomology event at Kingman.
Competitors had to identify 50 insects and take an exam over insect parts, insect facts, and potential integrated pest management.