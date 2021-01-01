HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
Violent wind uprooted this tree on property owned by Charles and Theresa Ehmann in the 200 block of N. Roosevelt St. of Marion.
Glittering gold in the morning sun, a pair of shiny reindeer pulling an antique wagon full of Christmas cheer are on display in the front yard of Eddy and Jane Whitwell's farmhouse at 1576 190th Rd.
Centre's Lexis Brewer goes up for a shot Friday against Rural Vista. The Heat defeated the host Cougars, 48-27.
Tristen Miesse, age 6, holds up one of the items inside her coloring contest prize. "Grandpa will love these!"
