HEADLINES

  • County hits 1-day COVID case record

    Senior center suspends dining after volunteer diagnosed By PHYLLIS ZORN Staff writer Marion County Health Department on Tuesday released its largest COVID-19 report yet, with eight new cases that brought the county’s total to 134.

  • Weekly COVID tallies: Mole hills or mountains?

  • Woman reunited with keepsakes from house

    Mary Sprouse couldn’t believe the wonderful gift that showed up on her doorstep from a stranger who treated her precious keepsakes as if they were her own. She carefully pulled items from the box and held each one up — often exclaiming in surprise at the discovery of a treasure Sprouse thought was lost to her forever.

  • Brokenhearted farmer aided by neighbors

    As if losing his wife, Linda, to cancer weren’t enough, Dan Peterson was diagnosed with COVID-19 the day of her funeral. The heartbroken Burdick farmer had no symptoms but was feeling weak when his daughter Susie took him to Newton Medical Center, where he was diagnosed Sept. 28.

  • Questions abound about bridge that 'doesn't exist'

    A bridge that officially doesn’t even exist might have to be inspected at county cost so water flow problems can be fixed. The bridge, inside Florence city limits but outside the main body of the city, was once part of US-50 when it passed through.

  • 5 fire departments called to weekend blaze

    Mark Slater arrived at a fire Sunday afternoon in southeast Marion County and soon realized the four Florence fire trucks that responded weren’t nearly enough. “At first it looked pretty small, but we realized really quickly that it was fast,” Slater, Florence’s fire chief, said.

OTHER NEWS

  • Wind farm litigants' lawyers want out

    A judge on Thursday allowed lawyers for four remaining plaintiffs in a lawsuit earlier filed against Marion County and Expedition to withdraw. Now Florence resident Tom Britain stands on his own in the legal fight.

  • Oil, gas firms owe $38,000

    Eight oil and gas companies and 11 people together owe $38,892.71 in unpaid oil and gas taxes. County treasurer Jeannine Bateman said the treasurer’s office will file tax warrants in district court as the first step toward collecting the money owed.

  • Man thrown from vehicle in fiery crash

    A Larned man was injured last week when he was thrown from his vehicle after it vaulted off US-56 and caught fire on impact. Robert G. Enriquez, 55, was driving his 2000 Chevrolet Cavalier when it went off the road at 3:30 a.m. Oct. 7. The Chevrolet careened 810 feet, coming to rest in a ditch 96 feet north of 350th Rd.

  • New county appraiser to work remotely

    Carl Miller, hired Monday as county appraiser, will work remotely from his Great Bend home while he juggles appraiser duties for Stafford and Ellsworth counties as well. County commissioners appointed Miller to the position Monday. He will be back in Marion Friday, then will be in the office at least every other Monday.

COUNTY

  • Return is start of new 'good experience'

    First in a series of stories on residents who have returned to Marion County. By MINDY KEPFIELD Staff writer Returning somewhere you might have daydreamed about leaving might seem the last choice an adventuring soul could make, but returning to Marion kickstarted great things for Isaac Hett, who made a home in his hometown after years of wandering.

  • Team comes together in challenging year

    In a season that might have been scuttled by a pandemic, Marion’s senior football players agree they are happy to be taking on their final season as Warriors, even as the team continues to struggle. The theme for Marion athletics this year is “Stronger Together.”

ELECTION PREVIEW

  • Opponents plan to work together after election

    Although Republican Mike Beneke of Lincolnville and independent David Mueller of Tampa will face each other for the District 2 county commission seat in the Nov. 10 general election, both say their race won’t be a slugfest. “Regardless of who wins, it’s better for Marion County,” Beneke said as Mueller nodded in agreement.

  • Legislator candidates talk about marijuana

    State representative John Barker and candidate Jo Schwartz oppose each other running for Kansas’ 70th District, but seeing value in medical marijuana is at least one topic they agree on. Barker, running for his fifth term as representative, sees it as a resource for people with medical conditions who have limited options.

DEATHS

  • Gerald Suffield

    Graveside services for Gerald Eugene Suffield, 75, who died Thursday at his home in Sublette, will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Copeland Cemetery. Born Nov. 16, 1944, to Mildred Evelyn and Lloyd Janny Suffield in Newton, he attended a country school near Burns until eighth grade and graduated from Marion High School in 1962.

    Barbara Atkins

    Jack Branson

    Sylvia Bezdek

    Clara Kerns

DOCKET

HOME AND GARDEN

  • Winterizing gardens important task for fall

    Gardening season might be in its winding down, but Elora Robinson already is planning for next year. At her home in Marion, Robinson grows a variety of plants from perennials to flowers, and cucumbers to peppers.

  • Looking to buy a home? Now may be the time

    Historically low mortgage rates are a bright spot in a year of economic meltdowns caused by a pandemic. Ryan Edmundson, vice president and cashier at Marion National Bank, said interest rates are as low as 2.5% on 15-year loans.

OPINION

PEOPLE

  • Agency board member visits

    Marion Senior Center had a representative from the agency on aging visiting last week for an evaluation. Sandra Messenger, board member with North-Central Flint Hills Area Agency on Aging, observed the senior center’s cook and site manager on the job and asked them several questions.

  • Senior center menus

  • County youths win at state livestock show

    Five Marion County youths earned awards at the Kansas Junior Livestock show Oct. 2 to 4 in Hutchinson. Cailey Barney, of Tampa, won 4th in class 5, commercial ewe lamb, and 7th in class 22, blackface market lamb.

  • Free commodities coming Oct. 21

    USDA commodities will arrive Oct. 21. To qualify, individuals must have less than $1,383 in monthly income. For each additional household member up to four, add $485 to the maximum income.

  • CALENDAR OF EVENTS:

    Calendar of Events

  • MEMORIES:

    10, 25, 40, 55, 70, 100, 140 years ago

SPORTS

  • Marion defensive efforts thwarted by Hillsboro

    For a game that ended with a 28-0 victory for Hillsboro, Friday’s home win over rival Marion looked markedly more competitive than the box score. The Trojans returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown, but Marion halted any more first-quarter scoring by setting up shop in the Trojan backfield.

  • Runners reach new heights

    Marion cross-country made the most of its opportunity last week in Eureka with a third-place team finish. Gavin Wasmuth’s 19:31.8 finish good enough for sixth place. He was followed by Tristan Dye in 20:39.9 and Christopher Beery in 20:59.1. Cooper Bailey crossed the line at 23:01.9, and Hayden Mendoza rounded out the group at 25:37.9.

  • Trojan tennis, Centre golf on to state

    A pair of Hillsboro girls tennis players and a Centre girls golfer will be headed to state competitions this week after placing highly at their regional competitions. Callie Bernhardt and Callie Plenert of Hillsboro went 3-0 in their first day of regional tennis play Saturday at Smoky Valley. They placed fourth in doubles play Sunday, punching tickets to Friday’s state tournament in Wichita.

  • County volleyball teams net successful week

    Marion County volleyball teams had a busy and successful week last week, losing just four games, one of which was ensured because Goessel and Centre played one another. Hillsboro escaped its first set against Emporia with a 26-24 win, then put the match away with a 25-16 win in the second set.

MORE…

