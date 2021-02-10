HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Ice blocks clog the shoreline at Marion County Lake as it freezes over. The county is experiencing record cold with temperatures that are expected to plummet below zero this weekend.



Gordon and Shirley Groening stand in front of their limestone home northeast of Marion. A unique turret adorns the northeast corner. The house was built in 1889.



Hillsboro High School's Scholars Bowl team gets ready to hit their buzzers Thursday during regional competition. Students from eight schools vied for the chance to move on to state competition Feb. 13. Hillsboro came in fourth place and Marion High placed fifth. A team from Peabody-Burns High competed in another division. The team won first-place and will compete at state.