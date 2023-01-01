HEADLINES

  • Marion voters reject Herbel

    At the courthouse Tuesday night, Vice Mayor Ruth Herbel watched vote numbers on a screen in the hall way as her future as a Marion City Council member evaporated. Across town, soon-to-be-former mayor David Mayfield, city councilmen Zach Collett and Kevin Burkholder, successful council candidate Tim Baxa, mayoral-elect Mike Powers and others partied at Marion Country Club.

  • Semi crashes through other's trailer in fog

    Two semis trying to navigate a roundabout at US-56/77 and K-150 during dense fog Monday morning had a bizarre accident in which one drove through the trailer of the other. According to a Kansas Highway Patrol report, Getaneh A. Damtew, 54, Kansas City, Missouri, was driving a 2018 Freightliner west on K-150 when he entered the roundabout and drove through the trailer of a northbound 2000 Kenworth driven by Manuel Nevarez, 62, Sedgwick.

  • Sheriff rips dealer over warranty

    Sheriff Jeff Soyez complained to county commissioners Monday that Midway Motors isn’t honoring its warranty on the motor of one of his department’s vehicles. Midway contends the motor’s problems were caused by a hose coming off the oil cooler.

  • Grocer offers double produce for low-income customers

    One food store in the county is enrolled in a program that matches dollars for customers who buy fresh produce with SNAP benefits. Peabody Market started offering the Double-Up Food Bucks program this month.

OTHER NEWS

  • Hillsboro targets derelict property

    Hillsboro City Council members made it clear Tuesday that they are tired of a property owner paying no heed to the city’s code enforcement officer. Enforcement officer Doug Dick has been working with Zachary Haskins, who owns 510 S. Washington St., to clean away a large pile of construction debris.

  • Officer in training let go; part-timer arrives

    Marion Police Department, up to full staff a week ago, is now down one with the Nov. 1 departure of Jonathon Benevidez. Benevidez, hired July 25 from the sheriff’s office where he was a jailer, was terminated, interim Police Chief Zach Hudlin said.

  • Health fair draws steady crowd

    Saturday’s county health fair drew a steady crowd of people eager to get vaccinations, have a massage, talk to vendors, and sign up for prizes. In all, 92 people ordered laboratory tests through both St. Luke Hospital and Hillsboro Community Hospital, and 67 visitors got COVID-19, Fluzone, and high-dose flu vaccines.

  • What's old becomes new

    Work to remodel a former mercantile store at 308 E. Main St. into a medical spa has started. Vicki Hoffer stood on a ladder Monday outside of the building, which will house S&S Medspa. She brushed up framing of the building’s front door.

  • Ramona, Lehigh fire departments win grants

    The state fire marshal’s office gave Ramona fire department a $7,077.48 grant to purchase four sets of wildland gear. Lehigh Fire Department received $4,135.50 for three sets of wildland gear and $5,010 for an extractor washing machine.

  • Grant to help Barkman install solar array

    Barkman Honey in Hillsboro has won a $79,995 grant to help purchase and install a 62.72-kilowatt solar array. The project is estimated to replace 98,633 kilowatt-hours a year, enough to power nine homes.

  • TEEN to meet

    Directors of Technology Excellence in Education Network will meet at 6 p.m. Nov. 15 at the Marion district offices,.

DEATH

  • Norman Funk

    Services for Hillsboro native Norman Lee Funk, 86, who died Friday at Pine Village in Moundridge, were Monday. Burial was in Haven of Rest Cemetery, rural Hillsboro. Born Nov. 8, 1936, in Hillsboro to Arthur and Kathryn (Pankratz) Funk, he was raised on a dairy farm with four brothers and a sister, attended grade school in Canada, and graduated in 1954 from Hillsboro High School.

  • Larry Jenkins

    Services for Larry Jenkins, 74, Hillsboro, who died Friday at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, will be scheduled later. Born April 11, 1949, in Bay Village, Ohio, to William and Iva Mae (Patterson) Jenkins, he married Connie Ingram on March 22, 1979, in Marion.

  • Veronica Konecny

    Services for former Marion resident Veronica Konecny, 91, who died Nov. 1 at her daughter’s home, were Saturday. Born Jan. 13, 1932, to William and Christina (Lentz) Vinduska on a family farm near Pilsen, she graduated from Marion High School and married Eugene Konecny on Dec. 27, 1953. He died in 2007.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    John Polok

FOR THE RECORD

OPINION

  • And the winner is . . .

    It was party time Tuesday night at Marion Country Club. Outgoing mayor David Mayfield, incoming mayor Mike Powers, successful candidates Kevin Burkholder and Tim Baxa, holdover councilman Zach Collett plus others in Marion’s power elite gathered to celebrate yet another victory for their team.

  • Some catty comments

    Forget elections, raids, speeches, awards, and even documentary film crews and visitors driving hundreds of miles out of their way to shake hands, leave gifts or flowers, and bemoan the sad state of American democracy. Today, yours truly will be dealing with something of true and lasting importance — visiting an animal shelter to pick out a cat to replace a trusted companion who died last year after 18 years of faithful and invaluable companionship .

  • LETTERS:

    Free speech?, Appreciated, Deer strikes, Gaza war

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Tell me a story

PEOPLE

  • Candidate to speak

    Democratic Congressional candidate Eli Woody, a Topeka educator, will speak at 10 a.m. Saturday at Peabody Elementary School, 506 N. Elm St. A business meeting of Marion County Democrats will follow his presentation, which will be open to the public.

  • Marion library named best

    Marion City Library was named Kansas Library Association’s best small library in Kansas for 2023. The award, for libraries that serve populations of less than 5,000, is selected based on a library’s programs, attendance, community involvement, and community partnership, librarian Janet Marler said.

  • Senior center menus

  • REVIEW:

    A Flint Hills experience to savor

  • MEMORIES:

    15, 30, 45, 60, 75, 110, 145 years ago

SCHOOL

  • Schools to present fall musicals

    Marion High School and Hillsboro High School students will present musical performances this weekend. Marion will present “Little Women” at 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $2 for students and $3 for adults at The County Seat in Marion or at the door.

  • Agronomy team wins silver

    Centre FFA’s agronomy team brought home a silver medal last week from a national convention last week in Indianapolis. Individually, Karsen Kroupa and Allie Stuchlik won gold ratings, and Payton Svitak and Emilee Remmers received silver ratings.

SENIOR LIVING

  • Burdick retiree recognized as leader of year

    A retired lawyer from Burdick was honored Thursday by Kansas State University’s Huck Boyd National Institute for Rural Development with a 2023 Huck Boyd Leaders of the Year award. Jennifer Kassebaum, who owns Flint Hills Books in Council Grove, was recognized for entrepreneurship and business development.

  • Volunteering is ageless

    You don’t have to be young to make a difference. Phoebe Janzen, 71, has been collecting items all year to put into shoeboxes for children around the world.

SPORTS

  • Drought ends; Marion rushes to semifinals

    The last time any Marion County team saw the Smith Center Redmen, Ronald Reagan was in the White House. It was 1986, and the Hillsboro Trojans were a victory away from playing for their first state title in football in Class 3A state.

MORE…

