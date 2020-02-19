HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Braxton Smith and Kelsey Hett are Centre High School's 2020 winter homecoming king and queen Friday during halftime of the Cougar's game against Elyria Christian.



A snowman stands last week in a front yard in the 200 block of N. Coble St., fully equipped with tin can eyes and corn cob mouth.



The 9-foot tall limestone marker of judge Reuben Riggs has become a noted site in Marion's City Cemetery.