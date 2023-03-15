HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Clothing and a coffee cup hang from a tree east of US-77 and south of 140th Rd. after a car driven by two Wichita men veered over the center line, hurtled through a ditch and field, became airborne and hit the tree about 10 feet up the trunk Sunday morning.



Canon Schafer contributed a cow plaque made out of barn wood for Saturday's Holy Family Parish charity auction at Pilsen. His sister, Sage, made K-State cookies. Joe and Tish Vinduska conducted the sale.



Savannah, in front, played by Shaliah Ensley, does a song and dance with her posse, Rylee Thomas, Mariella Koehn, and Anani Ensley, dubbed the "mean girls," during Marion High School's modern musical, "Freaky Friday" over the weekend.