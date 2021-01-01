HEADLINES

  • Burglar grabs $8,645 in drugs:8-minute heist could net $118,000 on the street

    A burglar crashed through a door and made off with more than 6,300 opioid and stimulant pills in a brazen burglary just before 7 p.m. Saturday at Hillsboro Hometown Pharmacy. The burglar needed only eight minutes to make off with $8,645 in drugs from the pharmacy at 507 N. Ash St. on a heavily traveled street directly across from the police department.

  • Irregularities found with 28% of district ballots

    Call it representation without taxation. A Record investigation has revealed that more than one-fourth of the people who voted in an election last month for officers of Cottonwood Valley Drainage District are not, as required by law, owners of property taxed by the district.

  • Water bills to go up $18 a month

    The average Marion household will see water bills increase $18 a month when a new water rate goes into effect in January. Presented with three options to increase rates to pay $2.9 million the city owes on water system improvements, city council members chose Monday the option with the lowest base rate and the highest rate per 1,000 gallons.

  • Living up to a new name: Nurse from Tampa delivers co-worker's baby on I-70

    Aminda Brunner has another accomplishment to add to her resume as an emergency room nurse at Hays Medical Center. Aminda, daughter of Jesse and Rita Brunner of Tampa, delivered a baby in her truck on I-70 between Ellis and Hays.

OTHER NEWS

  • Industrial park building sold

    Marion finally sold at Monday’s city council meeting a city-owned building it’s been struggling to sell for years. Several sales of the building, at 828 Roosevelt St., have fallen through.

  • New city attorney sends first bill

    Although no contract has been drawn up for city attorney work by Brian Bina and his associates, the city paid $690 for the Marion and McPherson law firm’s work Nov. 22 to Dec. 3. The firm charged $15 to send a Nov. 22 email to city administrator Roger Holter; $60 to attend a Nov. 30 city council meeting; $300 to review letters to and from Josh Boehm, who represents Marion residents Kari and Ryan Newell in a legal dispute over accessible downtown parking; $75 to consult with Holter; $90 to review a real estate contract; and $150 to draft ordinances for sale of water.

  • Trash relief comes, but only for some

    Goessel-area residents who lost trash service this week, when Waste Connections dropped service to their area, are expected to have trash service soon. But areas north of US-56 are going to have to figure out how to get their own trash to the county’s transfer station for the time being.

  • After much debate, Hillsboro to join Marion for girls swimming

    After much deliberation, Hillsboro school board voted 5 - 2 Monday to approve a cooperative girls’ swim team with Marion for spring. Board president Mark Rooker introduced the item with a recommendation that it be revisited later.

  • Marion to get a night (and day) visitor

    Music On Site will put on two free performances of “Amahl and the Night Visitors,” an opera featuring the three wise men of the nativity story, at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Marion Performing Arts Center. The 1:30 performance is specifically for Marion students.

  • Abstracter tabbed for state board again

    Roger Hannaford of Security 1st Title in Marion was reappointed Thursday to a fifth term on the Kansas Abstracters Board of Examiners, of which he is chairman. The main objective of the board is to test abstracters before they are licensed to practice. The test has four parts covering almost every aspect of land titles, including divorces, property disputes, deeds, powers of attorney, and title insurance. It can take students up to five hours to complete, and 75% accuracy on each part is required to pass.

  • Disability group to meet

    Video-conferencing will be available for those not wanting to attend the monthly meeting at 4 p.m. Monday of Harvey-Marion County Developmental Disability Organization. The meeting will be at 500 N. Main St., Suite 204, in Newton. Information about remote attendance is at https://harveymarioncddo.com/meetings.

  • New guide for seniors available

    After two years of collecting information on her own, Marion County’s aging coordinator, Gayla Ratzlaff, will be publishing a new resource guide on services offered to seniors. Ratzlaff initially published a guide 12 years ago, two years into her job with the Department on Aging. It included contacts for businesses and organizations that could provide transportation, food, shelter, medical help, and information for seniors.

COUNTY

  • Buyer brings life back to abandoned apartments

    People driving past the former Birchwood Apartments in Hillsboro are noticing quite a change in property that used to be an eyesore. Its once-overgrown lawn is now mowed; and its once-shabby buildings are being repaired and turned into spaces where someone other than squatters would want to live.

  • Tending his flock by birthright

    A 4-H project in the late ’60s led Verney Voth to maintain a commercial sheep flock today. “My neighbor gave me a couple bottle-lambs,” Voth said. “He was raising sheep. When you have sheep, you always have some bottle-lambs, so he gave them to me to feed them.”

  • COVID-19 antibody treatments available in county

    Both St. Luke Hospital in Marion and Hillsboro Community Hospital have antibody treatment for COVID-19 available, but who is able to get the treatment depends. HCH chief executive director Mark Rooker said the hospital is administering two to three antibody treatments nearly every day.

  • Filling of cracks on US-56 approved

    Cracks on eight miles of US-56 will be repaired by Scodeller Construction Inc. of Wixom, Michigan, after the company was awarded a $216,621 Kansas Department of Transportation bid for the work. The repair will run from the county line to east of K-15.

DEATHS

  • Lee Albrecht

    Services for Lee Albrecht, 81, who died Dec. 8 at his residence in Hillsboro, were Monday at First Mennonite Church in Hillsboro. He was born Feb. 3, 1940, in Pretty Prairie to Harvey and Helen (Kaufman) Albrecht. He married Verda Bergen on Sept. 20, 1959, in Henderson, Nebraska.

  • Paul Backhus

    Services for Paul H. Backhus, 88, who died Dec. 8 at Hillsboro Community Hospital, were Monday at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Tampa with interment at Tampa Lutheran Cemetery. He was born Aug. 8, 1933, in rural Tampa to William and Martha (Meyer) Backhus. He married Edna Rhode on Jan. 25, 1953 in Tampa.

  • Tate Fast

    Private services will be scheduled for Tate Lee Fast, infant child of Aaron and Shonda (Unruh) Fast of Walton. He died Dec. 7 at Newton Medical Center, where he had been born earlier in the day. In addition to his parents, survivors include brother Wyatt Fast of the home and grandparents Jeff and Barb Unruh of Walton and Kevin and Samantha Fast of Wellsville.

  • Mildred Hamm

    Services for Mildred Hamm, 83, Tampa, who died Saturday at Hillsboro Community Hospital, will be 11 a.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church, Durham. Committal will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Durham Park Cemetery. Relatives will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Jost Funeral Home, Hillsboro.

  • Arlene Kleinschmidt

    Services for Arlene Anna (Thomsen) Kleinschmidt, 77, who died Saturday in Hillsboro, will be 10 a.m. Friday at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Lincolnville. Pastor Alan Stahlecker will officiate. Burial will follow at Vesper Cemetery in Lincoln County.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Max Merrill

DOCKET

OPINION

  • A liquid lump of coal in our stocking

    The margin — provided no one is arrested — won’t be as extreme as the one that a highly efficient burglar set himself up for in eight minutes of grabbing drugs over the weekend from Hillsboro Hometown Pharmacy. But make no mistake about it: The city of Marion will be making an almost as steep 36.7% profit off its water-using taxpayers when rates adopted Monday night take effect next month.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Gifts from the heart

PEOPLE

  • Spencers celebrate 50th anniversary

    Darrell and Delores Spencer of Marion will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday. They were married Dec. 18. 1971, at Marion Christian Church.

  • Youth therapist joins Prairie View

    Donna Glover, an elementary teacher and school counselor of 33 years, has joined Prairie View staff in Hillsboro as a professional counselor for clients 6 to 18 years old. Glover taught at Peabody-Burns Elementary School for 24 years and noticed a need to support emotionally struggling students. She became a school counselor at West Elementary in Valley Center for nine years and realized that they needed more support than she could give in an educational setting.

  • Active mind keeps Lincolnville centenarian going

  • Card shower requested

    The children of Esther Groneman of rural Lincolnville have requested a card shower for her in honor of her 108th birthday Saturday. Cards may be sent to her at 2872 Banner Rd., Lincolnville KS 66858.

  • Senior center menus

  • MEMORIES:

    10, 25, 40, 55, 70, 100, 140 years ago

SPORTS

  • Rathbone meets challenge

    Hillsboro wrestler Tristan Rathbone, 7-0 for the season, pinned opponents from Trego, Ellis, Cimarron, and Council Grove, each in 50 seconds or less, to lead his team to sixth place among 11 schools in the Ellis Railer round robin Friday. He won his 170-pound weight class in a 14-5 major decision over a Beloit wrestler.

  • Trojans cruise past Warriors

    Two lots of news awaited the Marion High School basketball coaches Jason Hett and Dave Raymer Tuesday night in the Marion County battle with the hosting Hillsboro Trojans. The good; Marion’s got the remainder of 2021 to try and figure out how to get on track, but the bad; high powered Hillsboro is not a team to look for answers against.

  • Centre finishes tourney

    Centre’s boys have three wins on the year after victories last week over Rural Vista and Herington in a pre-season tournament. Against Rural Vista, the boys led 19-11 after the first quarter and won, 69-50.

  • Peabody defense falters

    After a back-and-forth match Friday at Melvern, Peabody-Burns lost 51-40 to Southern Coffey County. The game followed a 59-55 loss to Marais des Cygnes Valley last Tuesday and a 44-38 loss to Altoona Thursday.

  • Goessel boys win 2, lose 1

    After winning a nail-biter last Tuesday, Goessel’s boys lost Friday and held on to win Saturday, finishing third in the Bluebird Classic. Draining eight three-pointers, the Bluebirds led from start to finish in Saturday’s 45-34 victory over Central Christian.

  • Bowling league results

MORE…

