BREAKING NEWS
UPDATED AFTER PRINT DEADLINE
-
Last week’s blue-green algae watch for Marion County Lake was increased to a warning Thursday after tests indicated water might not be safe for humans, pets, or livestock to drink.
Although the lake remains open, Kansas Department of Health and Environment is urging visitors to avoid contact with lake water, especially in areas where algae blooms are present.
-
County commissioner opposed to wind farm has turbine on her property
By PHYLLIS ZORN
Staff writer
Although a proposal to build a wind farm in the southern portion of the county has drawn strong opposition since August, not everyone stands against its construction.
-
A frequent contention among opponents of a proposed wind farm in the southern portion of the county is that wind turbines are noisy.
The website consumer.healthday.com reports on a 2018 Canadian government study of wind turbine noise.
-
It’s too soon to know whether Marion County, one of 20 counties included in a state emergency disaster declaration because of severe storms and flooding, will qualify for a federal disaster declaration.
A federal disaster declaration would provide partial funding to rebuild roads, bridges, and infrastructure.
-
When Jerry Mendoza, managing partner at Dorothy’s Tea House in Marion, joined the Marion Merchants in April, he was unsure what he brought to the table.
“I can’t offer anything because I’m an outsider, I don’t know Marion,” he said. “That was actually a benefit to me because they’re doing this after years of being here, and I could bring in fresh eyes.”
-
Samantha Kelsey’s goal is to study the causes of dementia and help find solutions for people who suffer from it.
Samantha, daughter Kerry and Lori Kelsey, said her work as a certified nursing assistant led her in that direction. Some of her favorite patients have dementia, she said.
-
Paul Roach, 91, a former second lieutenant in the Army, was in Pilsen Sunday for Mass at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church and to tour the Kapaun Museum.
Lt. Roach said he was honored to have spent three months in the same prisoner of war compound in North Korea as Chaplain Emil Kapaun.
-
Water levels at Marion Reservoir came within 1¾ feet of the July 1993 water line record of 1,358.87.
The water line crossed 1,357.1 feet Friday afternoon, before cresting at 1,357.17 feet Sunday afternoon, the third highest in history.
-
Jackie Volbrecht shared her dream that all children in Marion County would have the supplies they need to succeed in their education.
Her “Back to School with Backpacks” effort launched last year.
-
After a big overnight rain last Wednesday, Centre school was canceled. Later that day, Andrea Klenda of rural Lincolnville bundled her five children into the family car to take a tour of the area.
They spotted a large carp near the edge of their road.
-
Sylvia Abrahams
Sylvia Abrahams, 90, died May 7 at Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice in Wichita.The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday at First Mennonite Church in Hillsboro.
-
Carol Elaine Wiebe, 83, died May 7 at Parkside Homes in Hillsboro. Services were Saturday at Hillsboro Mennonite Brethren Church.
She was born Feb. 7, 1936, in Russell to Harold and Evelyn Barb. She married Harold J. Wiebe March 29, 1957, in Ellsworth.
-
IN MEMORIAM: Stan Freeland
-
IN MEMORIAM: Karen Kline
-
IN MEMORIAM: Opal Eileen Myers (Chambers)
-
The idea of shunning red meat was intolerable to Don Vinduska, 78, who had been raised a country boy on good home cooking.
A tick bite made his lifestyle change a matter of life and death.
-
The Lone Star tick takes its name from the white spot on the adult female’s back.
The tick has spread from the eastern and southern portions of the United States into eastern Kansas. It continues to spread westward across the state.
-
Hilltop Manor residents will soon be harvesting their own fresh produce from two 4’ by 8’ raised garden beds in an effort to provide them with access to healthier food.
The creation of the garden was a cooperative effort of the Extension Office, which applied for a $500 grant; Kansas Nutrition Council, which provided the mini-grant; and the United Methodist Men from Eastmoor UMC in Marion, who built the raised beds.
-
Sleep is critical to health, so being able to stay in county for sleep studies is important, Hillsboro physician Michael Reeh said.
Thanks to St. Luke Hospital’s work with Rural Sleep Solutions, he says he rarely sends patients to Salina or Wichita for sleep studies.
-
Sorry, readers. This editorial isn’t for you. You can read it if you want, but it’s written for just four people. And it’ll be a good test to see whether any of the four — all of whom have fancy electronic clipping services to detect comments just like this — actually pays attention.
Sen. Jerry Moran, Sen. Pat Roberts, Rep. Roger Marshall, and President Donald Trump: This column is for you.
-
ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY: Thanks for your flowers
-
CALENDAR: Calendar of events
-
The 20th Century Club met at Victorian Tea and Treasures in Canton May 6 with 15 members and one visitor enjoying a lovely meal and shopping.
Officers for 2019-2020 were installed. Gayle Thomas is president, Belinda Skiles is vice president, Jami Mayfield is treasurer, and Carol Laue is corresponding secretary.
-
Lanell Hett brought treats to the Senior Center May 3 to celebrate 34 years there.
Shirley Moore has been brining in purple irises to share with staff and residents.
-
Shelter Insurance, partnered with local agent Doug Heerey, awarded Marion High School graduate Jarred Rahe a $2,000 scholarship this week to help with his college costs.
Rahe was chosen by a committee of high school officials and community leaders based on his scholastic achievements, educational goals, citizenship, moral character, and participation and leadership in school and community activities.
-
Marion County Seniors will hold its monthly meeting 10 a.m. Friday at the Marion Senior Center. Reservations are due to Janet Bryant at (620) 382-2942 by Wednesday, and anyone in need of transportation should contact the Department of Aging at (620) 382-3580 by Thursday.
-
County Democrats will meet 10 a.m. Saturday at the Florence Masonic Lodge. All Marion County Democrats are invited to attend.
-
SENIOR CENTER: Seniors observe friendship day,
Marion Senior Center menu
-
MEMORIES: 10,
25,
40,
55,
70,
110,
140 years ago
-
MEMORIES IN FOCUS: Teaching Marion's first generation of students
-
With a capital outlay fund flush with money, Centre’s board approved several projects Monday to improve facilities.
After several months of hearing from lighting experts, the board approved a contract with Energy Solutions Professionals of Overland Park to replace all of the lighting in school facilities with LED lighting at a cost of $97,590.
-
Centre will graduate 13 seniors in commencement services at 2 p.m. Sunday. Centre does not designate valedictorian or salutatorian, but Ryan August of Lincolnville is at the top of his class.
Counselor Max Venable says Ryan is a “brilliant” student.
-
The Centre High School track teams competed Friday at the Wheat State League meet at Goessel.
The boys’ team finished fifth out of the 11-team field with 54 points, one point behind fourth-place Elyria Christian.
-
The last time the Marion softball and baseball teams were in action, they wrapped up the home portion of the schedule April 26 with a clean sweep of Sedgwick.
Mother Nature threw a record-setting curveball, dropping rainfall that not only wiped out the final two games, but often moved practices inside.
-
The 123rd annual Florence Memorial High School Alumni Banquet will be 1 p.m. May 25, following a business meeting at noon in the Florence Gymnasium.
The event is open to alumni of Florence and Marion/Florence schools, their guests, and teachers.
-
Centre students were able to gain hands-on experience with sophisticated tools Friday when Wichita State’s mobile learning lab visited their school.
The lab provided stations for virtual welding and commercial painting as well as sheet metal riveting.
-
Fifth-grader Elijah Klenda was named Artist of the Year at Centre’s Artful Eye Art Show on Friday. He received a trophy.
Instructor Pat Wick, assisted by Jessica Gilbert, teaches art every year to third, fourth, and fifth-grade students. The top three in each grade receive gold, silver, and bronze ribbons.
-
This marks the third year the Marion County Democrats organization has awarded scholarships to two high school seniors in the county.
All graduating seniors from the five high schools are invited to apply. Applicants write essays on two of the tenets from the platform of the Kansas Democratic Party.