A box turtle is spotted on a log floating in a cove at the county lake. The green patches are caused by duckweed, a type of algae, that settles on moss in the water.
Carter Tillman, 2, leaves the stage with his ukulele after playing with his family band, Prospect Bluegrass of El Dorado.
Centre cheerleaders are attending a camp this week at the high school. They are being coached by Shanyra Howard, right, a member of the Universal Cheerleading Association. She is teaching new stunts, cheers, and dance routines.
Kathy Biswell, right, and Bruce Davidson lounge on their front porch while watching television. The couple spends most evenings over the summer on the porch while socializing with neighbors. The Biswells say they watch reruns of the "Andy Griffith Show" most evenings.
