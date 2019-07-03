HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
Clint Kroupa turns the combine into a new row of wheat Saturday as he harvests a field south of Marion. Clint, a Kansas State University graduate with a degree in agribusiness, plans to follow his father into farming when he marries Abby Friesen later this year.
LifeSave employees load Kent Anderson, Peabody, onto a helicopter last week for transportation to Wichita.
Anderson Waddell, and Melanie Garrett, both 15-year-old students of Marion High School, work at Wholesale Fireworks stand, placing prices on the merchandise as they get the tent ready for sales to start Monday.
A boat driven by game wardens from Kansas' Department of Wildlife and Parks joins a flotilla of volunteers launching from Marion Cove Saturday in an effort to find a missing 46-year-old fisherman. The effort was a search and rescue operation as of presstime Sunday.
Email: | Also visit: Hillsboro Star-Journal and Peabody Gazette-Bulletin | © 2019 Hoch Publishing