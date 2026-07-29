BREAKING NEWS
UPDATED AFTER PRINT DEADLINE
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A hearing next week will determine whether Sal Intagliata and Audra Asher of Triad Legal can withdraw from defending former Marion police chief Gideon Cody.
In a motion filed Wednesday in district court, the attorneys wrote that an “actual conflict of interest” and a breakdown in attorney-client communication had undermined their ability to effectively represent Cody.
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Marion was a ghost town Monday afternoon. Fierce afternoon sun kept anyone with an air conditioner inside, as the late afternoon temperature hit a record high for the date.
It hit 106 degrees in Marion, according to the Weather Underground service, and 104 according to Kansas Mesonet. Car temperature gauges popped higher.
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He pulled hard with one hand strapped to the bucking horse underneath him and tried to keep his hips swiveling and his back supple.
It lasted 8 seconds, all he needed.
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Wearing flip-flops, khaki shorts, and a smudged orange T-shirt, he sipped from a water bottle and found reprieve from the 98°F day on a lawn chair.
About 150 feet away, a red-and-white 1959 Ford Edsel Ranger gleamed in the late-July Kansas sun, its original chrome trim polished with the words “LEVI,” “Team Thirsty,” and “HalFasst Racing” painted across its front and rear fenders.
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For high school juniors and seniors, the last two years of school are a time of great, and complicated, decisions.For farm kids and ranch kids, the choices can be even more burdensome.
If they grew up in a farm family, the weight of generations of tradition may loom from the shadows. Maybe grandpa farmed. Maybe great-grandpa raised cattle. Maybe mom and dad did. Do I?This rural area has been my home. Do I stay?
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A Hutchinson man suspected of intoxicated driving was seriously injured when his car, being chased by police, hit the roundabout at US-56/77/K-150 near Marion, according to authorities.
A spokesman for the Kansas Highway Patrol said a trooper “attempted to stop a suspected intoxicated driver and vehicle that was being sought by McPherson County.”
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A Galva man is in critical condition after being briefly trapped Monday afternoon when a pickup in which he was riding went off 330th Rd. and crashed in a creek west of Falcon Rd., according to undersheriff Larry Starkey.
Drew Ratzlaff, 38, was taken to Wesley Medical Center, Wichita. A spokesman confirmed he was in critical condition.
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Organized by the Wheat Heritage Engine and Threshing (Wheatco) Club and local volunteers, the festival will turn Mennonite Heritage and Agricultural Museum grounds into what volunteer Susan Nafziger calls “stuff for all ages” — and all interests — Friday and Saturday.
Gates will open at noon Friday. Admission costs $7; children age 12 and younger are admitted free.
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Incumbent state representative Greg Wilson wants to aggressively halt state spending and put at least a three-year ban on data centers, wind and solar farms, and small nuclear or battery storage facilities.
His Republican opponent, Abilene mayor Brandon Rein, agrees but would like to take a more moderate approach.
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Three county commissioner candidates agreed taxes are too high, roads are in bad shape, they are against wind turbines, and think the county probably does not need an administrator.
Democrat Randy Eitzen and Republicans Dan Holub and Greg Wyatt discussed their views at a candidate forum Sunday sponsored by the Record. Republican Amy Soyez could not attend, and Republican Tom Britain indicated he does not want to run for the seat, asking voters to support Wyatt instead.
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Special zoning districts seem to be a new craze, and the Marion’s planning and zoning commission has differing opinions on two that are proposed or will be proposed.
Meeting Tuesday night, the commission stood by its earlier opposition to a zoning change that would restrict competitors from opening another hospital in the city.
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County commissioners will have a special “vision” meeting Thursday to define a clear direction on economic development.
The brainstorming session will follow the commissioner’s end-of-month “pay day” meeting that starts at 9 a.m.
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Marion County’s new Purple Heart Trail marker will be unveiled in a ceremony at 10 a.m. Aug. 7 at the county lake war memorial, 41 Lakeshore Dr.
The county has been designated a Purple Heart County on a national network of markers on roads and bridges, and at schools and parks that recognize men and women who have received the Purple Heart medal for wounds sustained in combat.
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Services for longtime Marion resident Enid Jost Cady 86, who died April 12 at a memory care community in Longmont, Colorado, will at 11 a.m. Aug. 15 at Parkview Mennonite Brethren Church, Hillsboro.
A luncheon will follow. Burial at Gnadenau Cemetery will precede the service at 10 a.m.
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Services for former Hillsboro resident Louise Anna (Peters) Ensz, 88, who died July 22 at Harry Hynes Hospice, Wichita, were Tuesday at Alexanderwohl Mennonite Church, rural Hillsboro.
Born June 19, 1938, near Ithaca, Michigan, to Francis and Anna B. (Mininger) Peters, she attended first and second grade there before moving with her parents to Walnut Hill, Florida, and completing her schooling at Ernest Ward School near her family’s farm. She was baptized Jan. 21, 1951, by pastor Harry Harms.
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IN MEMORIAM: Ron Druse
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Six attractions in the Hutchinson and Wichita areas now will be available at no cost through Marion City Library.
As of Monday, 2026 “Adventure Passes” can be picked up for entry to Sedgwick County Zoo, Field Station: Dinosaurs in Derby, Tanganyika Wildlife Park in Goddard, Kansas Cosmosphere, Botanica, and Exploration Place.
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County school districts will see a handful of new teachers joining their faculties in the 2026-27 school year.
The Record asked them to answer a survey about their backgrounds and motives for teaching.
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A card shower is planned to celebrate the 80th birthday Saturday for Faie Frederickson. Cards may be sent to her at 3515 Morning Dove Circle, Lawrence KS 66049.
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Family members are asking for a card shower for LaVona Loveless, who will turn 90 Aug. 14. Cards can be sent to LaVona Loveless, 1 Park Ave Apt 107, Hillsboro KS 67063.
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MEMORIES: 10,
20,
30,
40,
50,
60,
70,
110,
150 years ago
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On the heels of winning a $7,000 Kansas State Arts Commission grant to help pay for a new mural, Durham will sponsor a day of food, culture, and hobby events Saturday to raise the remaining $3,000 needed to commission the mural.
Booths with homemade lemonade and baked goods, a motorcycle swap meet, a flea market that includes Coleman lanterns and antiques, and a gun and ammunition display will set up on Main Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
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Pioneer Bluffs’ next Prairie Talk will feature members of Scribner Ranch from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 8.
Three brothers — David, Sterling and Doug Scribner — still work on their family’s cattle operation in Butler County.
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Child Evangelism Fellowship, which oversees the Good News club in Peabody, will sponsor a Five-Day club before school starts.
Children ages 5 to 12 participate in Bible lessons, interactive games, and sing-alongs with Christian Youth in Action members from 10 to 11:15 a.m. Monday through Aug. 7 in the shelter south of the pool at Peabody City Park.
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Folk duo Rachel and Griffin will be at Peabody’s Coneburg Inn Aug. 16 from noon to 2 p.m. during a four-city Kansas tour.
Other cities Rachel and Griffin will perform in are Lawrence, Salina and Moundridge. Peabody will be the last stop of their Kansas dates.
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Musicians and poets will present classic and original cowboy songs and poems, especially celebrating Flint Hills cowboy traditions of humor, ranch life, roundups, rodeos, and romance, at a free acoustic jam and open-mic session from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday outside Chase County Courthouse in Cottonwood Falls.