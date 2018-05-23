HEADLINES

  • Tempers flare at county commission

    Tempers flared yet again Monday over “inappropriate” economic development meetings that pointedly excluded one of three county commissioners. The meetings, to which commissioner Dianne Novak was not invited, were arranged by economic development corporation treasurer Mike Beneke, who is seeking to unseat her.

  • Economic group picks reluctant chairman

    The countywide economic development corporation appointed a new board chairman Tuesday, but not without confronting the renegade behavior of member Mike Beneke. When former Hillsboro economic development director Clint Seibel was asked if he would take over the chairman position from outgoing chairman Amy Doane, who has taken a job in Smith Center, he expressed reservations.

  • Rollover accident kills two on K-15

    Two women are dead after a one-vehicle roll-over accident that occurred at approximately 2:46 p.m. Tuesday on K-15 three miles north of Goessel. According to Kansas Highway Patrol, Rhonda Hannon, 43, Newton, and Christina Miller, 45, Canton, were traveling northbound on K-15 when the 1996 Chevrolet 1500 truck they were in went off the roadway. The driver of the vehicle over-corrected causing the vehicle to roll.

  • One less place to eat in Marion

    A Marion eatery open since November 2016 will close its doors at the end of the month. Aunt Mae’s Café, situated in a cozy house on the corner of Main and Freeborn Sts., has served up breakfast, hamburgers, and other home-style meals 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. six days per week.

  • City council looks at housing

    City council members on Monday considered a trio of housing-related issues. A Marion house abandoned by its owner will be the subject of a July 9 public hearing to show cause why it should not be condemned and ordered repaired or demolished.

  • Ditch work done but no pay

    The owner of a Goessel golf course who did a favor for the county road department found no favor among commissioners Monday when they denied his request to be paid for cleaning out his ditch. Myron Schmidt has allowed county trucks to park in the Pine Edge Golf Course parking lot on 130th Rd. east of K-15, superintendent Jesse Hamm said. A clogged ditch by the course has been on Hamm’s agenda, he said, but it hadn’t been touched.

OTHER HEADLINES

  • County to observe Memorial Day

    Burdick Burdick area services will be at 9:30 a.m. at Diamond Springs Cemetery, 10:15 a.m. at Mission Valley Cemetery, 10:30 a.m. at Burdick United Methodist Church Cemetery, and 11 a.m. at Hebron Lutheran Cemetery.

  • Graduate perseveres after mother's tragic death

    High school seniors approach graduation with a myriad of questions, from where they will go to college to what career they will pursue. However, for the past five months, Peabody-Burns senior Lane Markham had a far more serious question to contend with: “What am I supposed to do without my mom?”

  • Lawyer asks to represent both sides

    A lawyer hired by the county commission to represent the county’s interests in a wind farm project sent an email to county commissioners asking if he could also represent potential investors in the Diamond Vista wind farm project. Pat Hughes, with Adams Jones Law Firm in Wichita, was hired to make sure the county doesn’t end up with out-of-pocket expenses years down the road when the turbines are shut off, taken down, and hauled away.

  • Criminal case comes to tragic end

    A Marion man apparently committed suicide Monday on the eve of a scheduled Tuesday court arraignment on charges of allegedly inappropriately touching a child. Bradley Carlson, 55, was discovered dead about 2:20 p.m. at his home in the 200 block of N. Cedar St. Police Chief Tyler Mermis later confirmed a gun was involved but declined further comment.

  • Car thieves strike on consecutive days

    Fresh on the heels of a car theft from a Tabor College parking lot, three more vehicles were stolen this past week in Hillsboro. Irwin Sander, of Hutchinson, reported his 1998 Honda Civic had been stolen out of the Dollar General parking lot between 3 p.m. and 3:58 p.m. May 16.

AUTO

  • Mustang gives 54 years of driving pleasure

    Max Ewert and his wife, Gerri, had to contemplate whether they could afford an extra $6 per month on the payment when they bought their 1964 Ford Mustang in Newton. Their choices of transmission, V-8 engine, and 289 four-barrel carburetor increased the car’s price, and even though the car cost $2,943.80 to buy in 1964, that’s the equivalent of $23,644.51in 2018.

  • Auto mechanic takes pride in appearance

    Auto mechanics are known for getting their hands dirty and greasy, but Kevin Krch of rural Lincolnville likes to keep the work environment neat and organized, and he likes to spend time outside, according to his wife, Kelly. The landscaping at their automotive business is proof of that, with a square, two-acre rock yard surrounded by grass kept green by an underground sprinkler system.

DEATHS

  • Roxanne Balcacer

    Services for Roxanne (Zerger) Balcacer, 69, who died Friday in Richmond, Missouri, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Marion Presbyterian Church. Daughter of Reuben and Eleanor (Voth) Zerger, she was a former Marion resident and a 1967 Marion High School graduate.

  • Bradley Carlson

    Services for lifelong Marion resident Bradley A. Carlson, 55, who died Tuesday at his home, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at Eastmoor United Methodist Church, Marion, with burial following at Marion Cemetery. Visitation is today from 1 to 8 p.m. at Zeiner Funeral Home, 205 Elm St., Marion.

  • Doris Kuchar

    Services for Doris Joan Kuchar, 80, who died May 13 at Marion Assisted Living, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Hebron Lutheran Church, Burdick, with burial following in the church cemetery. Born May 9, 1938, to Fred and Florence (McCreath) Hedstrom in Herington, she grew up on a farm east of Lincolnville and attended Bethel Grade School. She graduated from Lincolnville Rural High School in 1956, and attended Bethel College.

  • Gerald Shirley

    Services for Marion native Gerald Carter Shirley, 76, of Marshfield, Missouri, who died May 12, will be at 1 p.m. June 3 at Foundation Church of Marshfield. Born Nov. 1, 1941, to Mary Logan Stokes and Silas Weidenbener in Marion, he married Bunita Shirley of Sacramento, California, on Nov. 18, 1988.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Merle Bruner

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Terry Dover

DOCKET

OPINION

  • Rocky and rudderless

    I’ll freely admit that I never tire of the chuckles I get when county commissioners start discussing something, anything. Following where it goes is often like trying to win a Whack-A-Mole game while juggling five china plates. Monday’s discussion about whether to reimburse Myron Schmidt a whopping $375 for cleaning out a ditch was rather straightforward by comparison. Schmidt asked, and commissioners turned him down because — get ready for this — it’s policy that people get permission before doing anything about their roads and ditches.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    A spiritual experience

PEOPLE

  • 19th Century rock house stands straight and true

    Matt and Michelle Knepp purchased a small limestone house one mile south of Lincolnville in 2013. According to the county register of deeds office, the land on which it sits was homesteaded in 1876, about four years after Lincolnville was platted. The 80-acre tract changed hands after one year and was purchased by W. Pope, an early settler in the Lincolnville area. He sold it to Norton Pope in 1902. Though no date is available, it is probable that the Popes built the house during the late 1870s or early 1880s.

  • Singers entertain Auxiliary

    Marion High School Singers, directed by vocal music instructor Thomas Lambotte, presented several musical selections at the May 3 meeting of St. Luke Hospital Auxiliary. Hospital CEO Jeremy Ensey provided updates on physician recruitment and progress on Living Center renovations. The board is working with Katie Zogelman to offer audiology services at the hospital. It is working with the city on making additional parking where a house was removed at Roosevelt and Melvin streets. The clinic will have a pediatric room with a Nemo theme.

  • Senator accepting military academy applicants

    Applications from Kansans who aspire to attend a military service academy are being taken by Senator Jerry Moran through Sept. 8. Applicants must be unmarried U.S. citizens and Kansas residents between the ages of 17 and 23 with no dependents.

  • Cards requested for Knaussman 90th birthday

    The family of Jean Clark Knaussman of El Dorado requests a card shower in honor of her 90th birthday May 31. Born May 31, 1928, to Les and Lucille Clark in Florence, she married Howard Knaussman at Ebenezer Methodist Church in Burns. Howard died in 2009.

  • Open house will mark Cooper 90th

    Family and friends of Eva Cooper of Marion will celebrate her 90th birthday at an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. June 3 in the Santa Fe Room at Marion City Library. Cooper’s birthday was Tuesday. The family requests no gifts. A mailing address for cards is 312 N. 2nd St., Marion KS 66861.

  • SENIOR CENTER:

    Seniors volunteer extra lunch money for utilities, Menu

  • MEMORIES:

    10, 25, 40, 55, 70, 110, 140 years ago

  • MEMORIES IN FOCUS:

    A classy portrait

SCHOOL/SPORTS

  • Warriors head to state track meet

    A quartet of Warrior boys, a pair of girls, and three relay teams qualified for this weekend’s high school track meet held at Wichita State University’s Cessna Stadium. Competing at the Valley Heights regional Friday in Blue Rapids, the Marion boys finished third out of 14 schools, scoring 53 points to edge Kansas City Christian in a two-way tie.

  • Warriors primed for fourth state tournament

    One year ago heading into the Class 3A state baseball tournament, the Wichita-Independent Panthers were heavy favorites to capture the all the marbles, and they did, shutting out the Warriors, 8-0, in the title game. One year later, the Warriors are making their fourth state tournament appearance in a field of eight teams with no clear-cut favorite.

  • Centre to send three to state track

    Seven of 49 Kansas Online Learning Program graduates this year joined 25 Centre seniors in walking across the stage to receive diplomas Sunday. John Patterson of Topeka, the oldest graduate, was happy to be recognized.

  • Centre graduates turn tassels

    Senior Kate Basore, junior Xavier Espinoza, and sophomore Aidan Svoboda placed in the top four of their events at the 1A regional track and field meet Friday at Burlingame to qualify for state competition. Coach Alan Stahlecker said Basore led the competition in javelin from the opening round and took first place with a throw of 122 feet, 5 inches.

  • English teacher advances to college level

    “Life is a book unwritten: only you hold the pen.” This statement is painted on a colorful mural that covers one whole wall in Jennifer Montgomery’s room at Centre High School.

  • Centre official says arranging activities is a community effort

    Sheldon Patton of Marion knew the challenges he would face when he agreed to become activities director at Centre High School last fall. “I have always been involved in extracurricular activities as a student and as a teacher,” the 27-year-old Patton said. “As a result, I had a decent idea of what I was getting myself into.”

  • From high school track's biggest stage to NAIA's

    At the outset of her high school track career in 2013, throwing events were the last thing 2016 Marion High graduate Kristen Herzet was interested in. Coming off a junior high career competing strictly as a runner, the freshman Herzet believed lacked the size to be effective.

UPCOMING

  • License-free fishing weekend is June 2-3

    Anyone who wants to try their hand at reeling in a trophy bass or a mess of crappie can do so June 2 and 3 during “Free Fishing Days.” Fishing licenses aren’t required to fish on public waters for those days, but all other fishing regulations apply.

  • Pop opera show slated for June 2

    What opera singers do when they “let their hair down” will be be on display for “POPera: Simply Irresistible,” a Wichita Grand Opera production to be staged at 7 p.m. June 2 at the Historic McPherson Opera House. Grand Opera resident artists will step outside opera to perform pieces from pop, classic rock, movie score, classical, and music theatre genres.

  • Calendar of events

MORE…

