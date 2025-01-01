HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
Happy Thanksgiving! In this weeks issue we provide what Marion's second graders are thankful for.
While many have taken advantage of moderate weather to start Christmas decorations early, Leonard and Yvonne Powell, 300 S. Coble St., Marion, still were decorated for Thanksgiving and fall Sunday afternoon.
Kathy Biswell, 325 Elm St., Marion, also was decorated for Thanksgiving and fall.
Marion's City Building waved off fall and went straight to Christmas.
