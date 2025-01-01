Marion County RECORD
Vol. 157 , No. 14
Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2025
Marion, KS 66861
HEADLINES
Marion considering private trash pickup
Marion is considering dropping residential trash collection and hiring a private company to pick up trash. A proposal from Nisly Brothers, which recently took over collection of residential recyclables in the city, is scheduled to be discussed at a city council meeting at 5 p.m. Dec. 22.
Community Christmas benefits less fortunate
For more than three decades, Marion Community Christmas has been helping families in need during the holidays. Organizer Margo Yates, who has put on the program for 33 years, and others gave out food and gifts Thursday to 44 families. About another two dozen received food without gifts.
Sharing holiday memories
Hillsboro residents regale and recall fond holiday memories. “It’s called Dale’s now but it was called something else,” Levon Friesen of Hillsboro said. “I loved the store because there was a Christmas feel. You’d go way back to the corner and there were just boxes of candy. Nothing was packaged.
Defunct dollar store sold for $195,000
The former Family Dollar and Dollar Tree building at 826 N. Roosevelt St. was auctioned off last week for $195,000, with another $20,000 being charged to the high bidder as a platform fee. According to the Marion County treasurer’s office, the building has an estimated value of $800,000.
Thrift store is a Christmas alternative
Ruth Tajchken from Lincolnville was one of many Marion County residents who visited St. Luke Hospital Auxiliary Shoppe to look for Christmas gifts Friday morning. “I love the little knickknacks,” she said. “I am here quite a lot.”
Other options available for shopping locally
With Christmas right around the corner, some Marion residents might be thinking about heading to a bigger city to purchase gifts. However, residents can buy all their gifts in Marion — if they’re willing to try, according to Margo Yates, the city’s community enrichment department.
OTHER NEWS
Casey's has gas again
After months, Casey’s General Store has reopened its Marion pumps. The process had been months in the making.
Warm Christmas likely
Marion County residents hoping for a white Christmas will be out of luck this year. According to the National Weather Service, temperatures on Christmas Day will be warm, ranging from a low of 51 to a high of 71 degrees under sunny skies.
DEATHS
Linda Lovelady
Services for Linda Corene (Pugh) Lovelady, 80, who died Dec. 17, will be 10:30 a.m. Dec. 23 at Marion Christian Church. Born Sept. 10, 1945, to Edith and Wayne Pugh in Eureka, she moved to Wichita at a young age and married Bub Lovelady on Sept. 29, 1970.
IN MEMORIAM:
Carol Piland
FOR THE RECORD
Accidents investigated
Civil Division cases
County jail arrests and bookings
Emergency dispatches
Offenses reported
Police activity reports
Traffic Division cases
OPINION
Making the season bright
So, what’s the deal with chestnuts roasting on an open fire? Has anyone actually experienced this? For years, I’ve felt deprived. All the other experiences Nat King Cole mentions in “The Christmas Song” I’ve managed to enjoy. But chestnuts? Really? And why were they the very first thing he mentioned?
Jolly or folly?
I like a good party as much as the next person, but whatever happened to asking for volunteers to provide entertainment instead of having government pay? The three most recent Marion City Council packets contain payments totaling $2,577.37 for Holly Jolly Christmas.
ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:
Here I stand, at home
CORRECTIONS:
Baby's death
PEOPLE
Teachers, family helped inspire new Ph.D.
Crediting his family and high school instructors as his motivation, Marion High School graduate Sam Ehrlich received a Ph.D. in mechanical engineering this month from the Georgia Institute of Technology. His parents are Mike and Kathy Ehrlich. “He was always very organized and neat,” Kathy said. “Just very smart.”
Senior center menus
College degrees and honors
MEMORIES:
GIRLS' BASKETBALL:
Three teams head into break with victories
BOYS' BASKETBALL:
Four county teams end year with losses
WRESTLING:
Wrestlers have mixed results
MORE…
