A vehicle sits abandoned in several feet of water Monday morning near Ramona after Justin Kaylor, Colorado, and his companion waded through the water and back to town. Kaylor was arrested by Marion County Sheriff's Office on a Colorado warrant.



A worker from Hett Construction demolishes a house last week at N. Roosevelt and E. Main Sts. in Marion. Lot owner Josh Tajchman will use the space for his business, Taco's Food Truck, and plans to eventually build a restaurant there.



Marion's Braedon Mercer, 33, goes up for a shot during Friday night's game at Elyria Christian. The Warriors lost 58-41 to the Eagles.