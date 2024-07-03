HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
A kid performs a huge front flip off a diving board Tuesday at Florence's pool, which was open for kids to enjoy and beat the heat.
Taking advantage of a few trees, a herd of cows and calves seek refuge from the 100-degree heat Tuesday afternoon.
Watching over a feeder near 90th and Clover Rds., a hummingbird waits for his mate to get a drink of nectar.
Getting down low to assist in a tackle, Jack Lanning (No. 11) helps his teammates stop an extra-point attempt from the East team during Saturday's Shrine Bowl all-star football game at Emporia State University.
