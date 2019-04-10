HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Ben Bowers watches a controlled burn Monday on land near Xavier and 190th streets in Marion County. He said they were burning 160 acres.



Mariella Koehn, 8, leaps hard Monday night during long jump practice, at a track clinic for Marion children



Marion's Chisholm Waner pitches the ball during Tuesday's win at home over Canton-Galva. She was untouchable the whole game, tossing a shutout. The Warriors used strong hitting and smart base running, scoring 17 runs on six hits. Marion's Chisholm Waner pitches the ball during Tuesday's win at home over Canton-Galva. She was untouchable the whole game, tossing a shutout. The Warriors used strong hitting and smart base running, scoring 17 runs on six hits.