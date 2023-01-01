BREAKING NEWS
UPDATED AFTER PRINT DEADLINE
-
A bank that holds a mortgage lien and granted loans to Herington Hospital for its Hillsboro clinic filed suit Monday in Marion County District Court against the hospital seeking more than $1.9 million plus interest and foreclosure of the mortgage with the property sold in a sheriff’s sale.
Emprise Bank also named hospital owner Amberwll Atchison Association, pharmaceutical distributor Amerisourcebergen Drug Corp., business lender First Business Specialty Finance, GE Health care Financial Services, and ASD Specialty Healthcare, a supplier of oncology and supportive care products that is part of Amerisourcebergin, in its suit.
-
Herington Hospital closed Monday and will lock its doors by Friday.
Its Hillsboro clinic closed a week earlier. A statement issued at that time said its contract with Medicare had been dissolved.
-
More than half of the $21,088.55 in personal property taxes being reported as delinquent in Marion County this week are owned by a single business.
Randon Production, an oil and gas production company formed in 2007 by Randy and Kathleen Svitak of rural Pilsen, owes $11,015.88 on 32 properties.
-
An hour-long candidate forum last week in Marion Community Center ballroom was long on suggestions for greater transparency, honesty, and civility in city government.
But, with candidates limited to two-minute responses and only one of them, Mike Powers, typically using all that time, it was short on specific suggestions for how to achieve those goals.
-
Voters in the Hillsboro school district will decide Jan. 23 whether to borrow $15.55 million to make capital improvements at schools and the district office.
Hillsboro’s school board unanimously voted Monday to schedule the special election, for which the district will have to pay all costs.
-
New radios for emergency responders — mandated for law enforcement officers by the Federal Bureau of Investigation — will end up costing the county $12,000 if the county buys radios only for 23 full-time officers.
Emergency manager Marcy Hostetler told commissioners Tuesday that an application for a state grant to replace 91 radios for all emergency responders had been denied.
-
Twenty pages of reports obtained Monday reveal an exhaustive list of charges that Gideon Cody supposedly was seeking in connection with his raid Aug. 11 on the
Most of the charges were not mentioned in search warrants he obtained before conducting his coordinated raids, which among other things sent seven officers into the home of
-
Hillsboro Fire Department will have help monitoring wildfires, finding accident victims who got separated from their cars, and aiding police find suspects.
An $8,000 drone, paid in part by a $2,000 community foundation grant and a $3,000 donation from Cooperative Grain and Supply, was shipped Thursday from Utah.
-
Interim emergency medical service director Chuck Kenney gave cardiac treatment equipment to first responders for three towns Thursday.
Automatic external defibrillators for Durham, Ramona, and Florence were paid for by a $8,018 grant from Diamond Vista Wind Farm.
-
Federal child pornography charges have been filed — on top of charges in Butler County District Court — against former Marion County deputy, Burns police chief, and Butler County jailer Joel J. Womochil, 38.
Womochil, El Dorado, originally was charged Aug. 16 in Butler County with 13 counts of sexual exploitation of a child. Those charges were amended in September to add 21 additional counts, including 10 counts of aggravated Internet trading in child pornography and 11 counts of sexual exploitation of a child.
-
Superintendent Larry Geist and Centre board members engaged in lively debate Monday about advertising the district’s online program.
After a call from a company that provides advertising for Kansas Online Learning Program, Geist said the $175,000 allocated was too much. Board member Tony Hett disagreed.
-
Kansas High School Democrats representatives Elias Markle and Caleb Newfer will speak at 10 a.m. Saturday about involvement of young voters.
A business meeting of Marion County Democrats will follow their free, public presentation in the meeting room of Carriage Manor, 124 E. 9th St., Florence.
-
Directors of Technology Excellence in Education Network, which provides technology for remote classes at area schools, will meet at 6 p.m. Oct. 18 at the Marion schools offices, 101 N. Thorp St., Marion. Information is available from Lena Cleaner at (620) 877-0237.
-
FESTIVE FALL WEEKEND: Chili cook-off spices up weekend at lake,
Lincolnville Park comes alive,
Goessel resurrects festival
-
Services for Gary Mueller, 81, who died Saturday at The Cedars in McPherson, will be 10 a.m. Thursday at St. John Lutheran Church, Tampa.
Pastor John Werner will officiate.
-
IN MEMORIAM: Susan Berg
-
IN MEMORIAM: Ronald Hubbard
-
IN MEMORIAM: Gail Dody
-
IN MEMORIAM: Timothy Kaufman
-
Some Marion County residents go all out decorating for Halloween.
Denise Crabb’s front lawn at 314 Miller St. is decked out with a 12-foot-tall skeleton, Jack Skellington, Sally, and other characters from the movie “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” a witch, a totem of pumpkins, five witches dancing around a cauldron, a dragon, and a graveyard.
-
Somehow, in The wake of all the bad things that happened when our office was raided Aug. 11, a few good ones have emerged as well.
We saw positives in last week’s city election forum, where every candidate spoke up in favor of less secrecy, more openness, less hostility, and more civility in city government.
-
Marion county lost one of its most respected and beloved public servants when Treasurer Susan Berg succumbed last week to a long and courageous battle with cancer.
For decades, Susan was a tireless worker, dedicated to improving the hometown to which she returned. Whether by working in city government, in county government, or at this newspaper, where she continued her public service as a reporter and news editor, she never lost track of the people she was serving.
-
LETTERS: Ex-reporter's view
-
ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY: The bird nest connection
-
County treasurer Susan Berg, who died Thursday, left a legacy of community service and warm feelings from people who worked with her.
County commissioners and county clerk Tina Spencer will mourn her death.
-
Students at Marion Elementary School should be safer after firefighters visited school Tuesday to teach them what they need to know in a fire.
“Once a year, Marion, Florence, Hillsboro fire fighters visit the Marion Elementary School to do fire prevention week,” Marion assistant fire chief Eric Hardey said.
-
Saturday will be deadline for voting for decorated pumpkins at Hillsboro public library.
A workshop on overcoming anxiety is planned for 7 p.m. Thursday at the library. Cost will be $20, and participants must register no later than two hours before the program.
-
MEMORIES: 15,
30,
45,
60,
75,
110,
145 years ago
-
Marion extended its record to a perfect 6-0 for the season by defeating Council Grove, 32-14, on the road Friday,.
Trevor Schafers leads the team with 138 yards rushing on average per game and nine touchdowns total for the season.
-
For the second year in a row, Marion’s boys cross-county team placed first at a Goessel meet Thursday in North Newton.
Luke Wessel was first out of 54 boys Thursday with a time of 16:39.39.
-
The Lady Trojans lost to Great Bend on Thursday but turned around and won against Emporia that same night.
“Once October hits, the season really starts to fly,” coach Sandy Arnold said. “We play a lot of matches in two and a half weeks leading up to sub-state. These matches are very important to us not only for seeding at sub-state but also for us to continue to gel as a team.”
-
Hillsboro coach John Ruder coached his last games on Friday in Hesston during girls regional tennis.
“I am extremely pleased with the girls’ season,” Ruder said. “The team worked very hard in every practice and improved constantly. They excelled in effort, attitude, and sportsmanship.”