  • Peabody again loses full-time police

    Peabody’s two full-time police officers have resigned, leaving the city without a full-time police force. Police Chief Matthew Neal resigned March 4, about two weeks after officer Jessica LaValley left the department, accoirding to Peabody City Administrator Paul Leeker. LaValley’s resignation was reported Feb. 19.

  • County to spend $192,000 on IT

    Replacing hourly billing, Marion County commissioners approved a $192,000 one-year contract Monday with Great Plains Computers and Networking to support county information technology. Lloyd Davies of Great Plains said the fixed annual retainer would simplify budgeting and encourage departments to request help before problems escalate.

  • Peabody seeks grant for middle-income housing

    Peabody City Council on Monday approved a land purchase tied to a housing grant that will help bring new apartments to the city. Council members approved spending $6,941 from Peabody Land Bank money to purchase property at 510 E. 7th St. for a housing development tied to the Kansas Moderate Income Housing grant program.

  • A burning passion: A 7-year veteran, he's fire chief at age 25

    When Colton Glenn became Peabody fire chief at age 25, he found himself leading a department in a town where he had fire trucks race down streets as a kid. Despite seven years of firefighting experience, Glenn is one of the youngest fire chiefs leading a volunteer department in Kansas.

  • Raid film honored at festival

    “Seized,” Herizon Production’s feature-length documentary about Marion, the The film was screened four times at the festival, including at a crowded 1,200-capacity Missouri Theater, a elaborately restored 1920s grand theater.

  • Event to help infants sleep safe

    A baby shower April 11 will focus on infant safety, sleep practices, and support for new families. The Sprout baby shower, sponsored by the county health department and community partners will be 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Marion Community Center, 203 N. 3rd St.

  • Centre FFA raises more than $7,000

    Auctioneer Byron Bina solicits bids for Centre junior Jason Ribelin during an auction last week at Centre High School. Jason was the highest earner. His labor was purchased by David Rziha of Tampa for $1,250. Eighteen FFA members brought in more than $7,000 to support chapter activities.

  • Nursing student recognized

    Madalyn Dobrinski of Lincolnville was among 13 members of the Bethel College nursing class of 2027 honored at a lamplighting ceremony last month. Students recited a pledge followed by a ceremony in which lamps are lit and presented to each student. The ceremony has its origin in the Crimean War, when British nurse Florence Nightingale volunteered to go to Turkey to care for the wounded soldiers.

  • Disability group to meet

    Video conferencing will be available when directors of Harvey-Marion County Developmental Disability Organization meet at 4 p.m. Monday in Suite 204 at 500 N. Main St., Newton. More information is available at https://harveymarioncddo.com/meetings/.

  • Dean McGillivary

    Services for Dean Filmore McGillivary, 99, who died Jan. 23, will be 5 to 7 p.m. March 18 at Jost Funeral Home, Hillsboro. Born March 18, 1926 near Hayes Center, Nebraska, he was the sixth child of Archibald and Mattie (Potter) McGillivary.

  • Area residents targeted in new cell phone text scam

    A new cell phone scam is targeting Marion County residents with bogus messages and threats about unpaid parking tickets and outstanding tolls. A Marion resident received a series of these messages Tuesday, each one pretending to be more urgent.

  • Messing with schools at the cellular level

    The good news this week is we’re at least two-thirds of the way to becoming Garrison Keillor’s Lake Wobegon. We’re not sure all the men are good looking (though some certainly think they are), but we know for a fact that all the women are strong and that at least most of the kids are above average. A recent honor roll confirms that. Of all the kids at Marion Middle School, 69.7% made the honor roll for the third six weeks. After 26 years teaching at a university that forbids putting any more than 20% of students on honor rolls, this curmudgeonly old professor is a bit surprised but wouldn’t change a thing.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Finding comfort

  • LETTERS:

    Regime change, Trump bashing, Intrusive photo

  • Restoring a business -- and campers

    Fixing up Airstream aluminum travel trailers is Nick Reis’s lifetime occupation. In March, 2022, when The Airstream Guy closed up shop in Marion, Reis used his experience as an employee to buy the business and re-establish it as Reis Restoration.

  • Artist to show silverware jewelry

    Marion resident Jill Hodson will show her vintage silverware art at 9 a.m. March 21 at Marshall County Arts Cooperative, 201 S. 9th St., Marysville. Hodson began creating jewelry and other wearable art from silverware after seeing old spoons stamped with humorous sayings.

  • Foundation leader takes regional role

    Chad Hughbanks, associate director of Hillsboro Community Foundation, has been named director of affiliate relations for Central Kansas Community Foundation. Hughbanks previously served the Hillsboro foundation as a volunteer and advisory board member before joining its staff. He helped oversee donor engagement and programs including Match Month, Dollars for Scholars, and the foundation’s grant and scholarship cycles.

  • Candidate to speak

    Gubernatorial candidate Marty Tuley will speak at an open meeting of Marion County Democrats at 10 a.m. Saturday at Florence Carriage Manor.

  • Marion Middle School honor roll

  • Senior center menus

  • MEMORIES:

    10, 20, 30, 40, 50, 60, 70, 110, 150 years ago

  • Trojans 3 points shy of upset

    Hillsboro fell three points shy of upsetting No. 1 seed Moundridge in the sub-state championship game Friday night at Berean Academy, losing 33-30. “Super proud of my girls against Moundridge,” coach Micah Ratzlaff said. “On paper they are a tough matchup for us but I loved how we just showed up and gave them everything we had.”

  • MHS honors student athletes

    Neveah Jones and Silas Nickel have been named Marion High School’s Champions of Character for the month. Neveah was honored for a positive, joyful attitude and consistently bringing energy and encouragementto those aroundher.

