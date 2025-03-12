HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
After hiking up one volcano, Acatenango, Emmy Hess poses in front of another, Volcan de Fuego.
Kindergarten students act out riding in a cab Monday under guidance of eight high school students in the school library. The students earlier heard a story about a hat peddler whose hats were stolen by monkeys while he was napping under a tree.
Marjorie Baverstock (played by Gabrielle Stuchlik) sits motionless in her chair after being stabbed during Marion High School's performance last week of "The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940." Unsatisfied, the masked murderer later returns to kill a pianist (played by Alexandra Carlson).
John McMinn's bees emerge from their hives to snack on protein in preparation for spring.
Email: | Also visit: Hillsboro Star-Journal and Peabody Gazette-Bulletin | © 2025 Hoch Publishing