An employee stocks Cackleberry Farms eggs Saturday at Carlsons' Grocery in Marion. Bird flu has sent egg prices are as high as $11.65 a dozen, and shelves often are nearly bare.
Principal Kelsey Metro (left) listens to a concerned citizen as a Town and Country Cafe waiter fixes a ceiling tile Thursday in Florence. Concerned citizens only metaphorically raised the roof while discussing a proposal to eliminate the nickname "Wildcats." Michelle Flaming shows off a chart describing her "blessing bag" project, which she supports by baking and selling sourdough bread.
Marion point guard Carson Krause drives the lane Friday night against Moundridge. The Warriors lost 72-37.
