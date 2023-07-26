HEADLINES

  • Marion taxes may rise 13.5%

    Without a city council vote or even discussion of what the money would be spent on, Marion has notified the county that it plans to raise taxes by as much as 13.5% next year. Part of the increase — 3.4% — is straightforward and was disclosed in a notice signed last week by city clerk Janet Robinson and bearing the city’s official seal.

  • Examples of tax rate's impact

    The combined impact of reassessment and Marion’s proposed higher tax rate would be substantial, according to a Although city council member Zach Collett said Monday that revenue neutral rates have “nothing to with the mill levy,” the revenue neutral rate is in fact expressed as a mill levy.

  • Solar deal affirmed amid blowups

    After the first in a series of blowups at Monday night’s Marion City Council meeting, members voted unanimously to restore Spur Ridge Vet Hospital’s solar power contract to its original terms and to begin calculating the clinic’s bills more accurately. Appearing before the council for a second consecutive meeting, owner Brendan Kraus stepped members through months of data he had tabulated indicating how his clinic had not been receiving credit for electricity its solar panels generated in excess of city electricity the clinic used.

  • Hospital makes offer for new CEO; County's bills for ambulance service referred to state

    St. Luke Hospital could have a new chief executive in early August if Alex Haines signs a contract the hospital board voted Tuesday to extend. Haines, a Marion resident, is chief operations officer at Newton Medical Center. He is married to nurse practitioner Alysha Haines, who practices at St. Luke Clinic and the hospital.

  • Resentencing not needed after all; Life delivers its sentence before court can

    A rural Marion man who appealed his 22½-year prison sentence because he disagreed with a criminal history score used to determine the sentence’s length would have had his day in court for a new sentencing last week — except that he died three days before the hearing. Initially charged Oct. 28, 2020, with first-degree murder in the death April 8, 2020, of Wichita resident Shalan Niccole Gannon, 27, Robert B. Mans, 51, pleaded no contest April 18, 2022, to voluntary manslaughter and aggravated battery.

  • Charmer and farmer, he'll hit 101 next month

    Some people just have that “it” factor, and Bob Delk, who will turns 101 years old next month, definitely does. His face is as soft as a baby’s bottom; his eyes, kind. His laugh, which borders on a giggle, is downright adorable. He’s a charmer and retired farmer.

  • Benefit planned

  • Mayfield targets Herbel in heated exchange

    Before lecturing her on another matter, Marion mayor David Mayfield spent six minutes of Monday night’s city council meeting lambasting vice mayor Ruth Herbel for a letter she sent to the city’s budgeting consultant. In an often heated exchange, Mayfield characterized the letter to accountant Scot Loyd as overreaching, threatening, and upsetting.

  • Herbel's letter to accountant

    Mr. Lloyd After much consideration I have decided not to be part of concealing the fact that the ¾ % tax money is not in the General Fund. I feel trying to conceal the fact that this money is in the General Fund would be a mistake. The total amount of $449,908.90 should be removed and put in a separate fund.

  • Citing cost, Marion passes on pickup

    Concerned about price, Marion City Council decided Monday not to buy a one-ton flatbed 2013 Chevrolet diesel truck with 90,000 miles on it. “That much?” council member Jerry Kline said when told the price would be $38,000.

  • How various cuts could impact Marion taxes

    If the City of Marion were to decide — or be forced — to live within its revenue neutral tax rate, what should it cut from its budget? Final budget requests have not been made public, nor have they been distributed to city council members for discussion.

  • This Bud's for you, firefighter

    It might look for a minute as if county firefighters are enjoying a cold one while fighting a fire — but those cans emblazoned with an Anheuser-Busch logo contain drinking water. Marion County firefighters received 98 cases of canned emergency drinking water last week from Anheuser-Busch. The water is for firefighters to drink while fighting fires.

  • Familiar face tabbed as road director

    Steve Hudson, former lake superintendent and acting director of the road and bridge department, officially was hired Monday as head of the county’s road and bridge department. Commissioners did not set a salary. That will to be taken up at later.

  • Hillsboro may get 1st new house since 2017

    Hillsboro may be getting its first new-home construction since 2017. City council members agreed Monday night to sell a vacant land-bank parcel in Willow Glen subdivision to former residents Ken and Pat Funk of Dodge City .

  • Congressman coming

    Rep. Jake LaTurner will be in the county Tuesday, meeting the public at 3 p.m. at Kari’s Kitchen, 301 E. Santa Fe St., Marion, and after touring Barkman Honey and Container Services in Hillsboro.

  • Hillsboro is host for a pretty fair fair

    Thousands turned out for this year’s Marion County Fair, manager Michelle Hajek said Tuesday. “We had good crowds every night,” she said. “Over the two rodeo nights, we probably had 3,000 to 4,000 people there,” she said. The rodeos had “a really good turnout of cowboy athletes,” she said. This year the 4-H building was air conditioned. “We had lots of good comments about it being nice, that it was cool,” she said. Entrants made good money on livestock and other project auctions, she said. “It’s a good way for those kids to raise some money to start next year’s projects,” she said.

  • Demolition derby drenched

    Although a muddy track is the norm for demolition derbies, Saturday’s derby promoters got far more mud than they bargained for. Less than half an hour after rules were explained and other announcements were made, Dylan Delk sang the national anthem to kick off the 2023 demolition derby at Marion County Fair.

  • Prepare to travel safely in the heat

    Driving in hot weather presents its own challenges. Some are best avoided for safety reasons. Others are best avoided to prevent car problems. Before taking to the road, experts say, you should check automatic transmission, brake, coolant, and windshield washer fluid levels. Make sure all hose connections are secure.

  • Award-winning gymnast, diver healing

    Her ambition to become an elite gymnast has been on hold since Olivia Carlson suffered a neck injury in a fall July 13 during practice at Skywalkers in Emporia. Olivia will be a junior at Centre. She has reached Level 10 in gymnastics, with the hope of reaching Elite status, which will allow her to compete in bigger venues and even internationally.

  • Couple celebrates 60 years

    A reception from 2 to 4 p.m. Aug. 6 at First Baptist Church, 600 E. Marlin St., McPherson, will honor the 60th wedding anniversary of Howard and Evelyn Stenzel. They were married Aug. 9, 1963, at First Mennonite Church in Halstead.

  • County schools set to start

    Even as summer events continue, the start of school is just around the corner. Centre

  • Student wins state certificate

    Centre student Julia Brunner is one of 27 statewide to receive a Kansas Agriculture Skills and Competencies certificate from the state department of agriculture. To qualify, students must complete requirements in classroom instruction, supervised agricultural experience, and FFA.

  • Senior center menus

  • MEMORIES:

    15, 30, 45, 60, 75, 110, 145 years ago

