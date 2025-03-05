HEADLINES

  • Zoom-bombers target Hillsboro council meeting

    A banal meeting quickly turned boisterous when Zoom-bombers descended on the online stream of a Hillsboro city council meeting Tuesday afternoon. The intruders played loud noises to disrupt proceedings before city administrator Matt Stiles kicked the culprits off.

  • Donahue faces $1.1 million foreclosure

    Financial services company Osage Capital filed suit Feb. 24 to foreclose mortgages on property owned by closed Durham trailer maker Donahue Manufacturing, affiliated company LKBAR, and Doug and Amy Kjellin. Osage seeks $1,112,180.17 plus costs and interest and to foreclose mortgages on land, buildings, and equipment. It seeks that the land and equipment be sold at a sheriff’s sale.

  • Humdinger or ho hum? Hillsboro vs. Marion no longer rivalry of old

    Hillsboro vs. Marion no longer rivalry of old By FINN HARTNETT Staff writer As any lover can attest, getting back together after breaking up changes things.

  • Peabody won't share bodycam

    Peabody city attorney Zach Strella has denied an open records request filed by the Marion County Record. The request was for bodycam video from officer Eric Watts from the hours of 8:30 to 10 p.m. on Feb 8, 2025.

  • Repeated reports cause removal of children from home

    Four children ages 4 to 12 were taken into protective custody last week from a home in the 300 block of Locust St. In Marion after police were summoned to the home as many as three times a week for several weeks. Court officials already had ordered a 15-year-old removed from the home.

  • What's old is new: Florence picks up motorcycle event Cassoday dropped

    Florence picks up motorcycle event Cassoday dropped By PHYLLIS ZORN Staff writer Well on its way to once again becoming known as a motorcycle city, Florence now boasts a second recurring event.

  • Students will kill it on stage in more ways than one

    Sunday was the first dress rehearsal for the high school play, “The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940,” but the intricacies of each costume were still up for discussion. Heaps of clothes were piled stage right.

  • Marion to buy 2 vehicles

    Marion City Council decided Monday, on one unanimous vote and one split vote, to purchase a new police car and a 1-ton pickup for public works. Interim police chief Zach Hudlin asked council members to approve purchase of a salvaged squad car for up to $40,000.

  • MAC changes name at fundraiser

    Marion Advancement Campaign’s annual fundraiser Saturday saw the non-profit rebrand itself as “Marion Community Foundation.” “Nobody seemed to know what it meant, so they decided to change it,” board member Gene Winkler.

  • County sends burn resolution back to counsel

    An updated county burn resolution once again has been sent back to county counselor Brad Jantz Monday. At a meeting Monday, commissioner Clarke Dirks questioned Jantz on a penalty section that he thought needed to be reworked to put all punitive provisions in one place.

  • Goessel lawyer to to study AI's role in legal industry

    Goessel lawyer Amanda Voth will be one of 21 people connected to the state judicial branch studying the use of artificial intelligence in the court system. “The expanding use of generative AI within the legal community is something that has interested me,” Voth said. “I developed a continuing legal education presentation on ethical considerations of generative AI and cybersecurity beginning in August 2023 and have been able to present this program to hundreds of attorneys. I am excited to be able to contribute to helping guide attorneys in ethical considerations of generative AI as this tool becomes integrated into the legal profession.”

  • Barb Bessel

    Services for Marion native Barbara Lee (Helmer) Bessel, 77, of Assaria, who died Feb. 25, were Sunday in Salina. Burial was at 2 p.m. at Highland Cemetery, Marion. Born March 24, 1947, in Marion to George and Leona (Higgins) Helmer, she graduated from Marion High School and in 1964 married Jerry Bessel in Marion.

  • Eleanor Herbel

    Services for former Tampa resident Eleanor Herbel, 86, who died Saturday at Salem Home in Hillsboro, will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church, Durham. Pastor Brooks Marsh will officiate. Interment will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Durham Park Cemetery, rural Durham.

  • Edwin Schrag

    Graveside services for Edwin Schrag, 81, who died Sunday at his home in Hillsboro, will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Gnadenau Cemetery, rural Hillsboro. Relatives will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. at Jost Funeral Home, Hillsboro.

  • Rex Waggy

    Graveside services for former Burns resident Rex Lee Waggy, 72, Toronto, Kansas, who died Nov. 29, 2024, will be 11 a.m. April 5 at Pleasant Center Cemetery, Burns. A light lunch will be served afterward at Marion County Lake Hall.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Bob Raleigh

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Jim Wyatt

  • Farm Bureau cautiously watching government changes

    How local farmers will be affected by government funding freezes and workforce reductions ordered by the Trump administration remains to be seen, but Kansas Farm Bureau is casting a wary eye on recent developments. “We’re trying to track touch points where it’s going to affect Kansas agriculture,” Farm Bureau spokesman Greg Doering said. “The best thing I can give you right now is that we don’t know how this is going to play out.”

  • Chipping away at democracy, one surrender at a time

    Bulls are wreaking havoc in governmental china shops these days — both nationally and hereabouts. And a lot of the reasons coming out of the bulls’ mouths seem better suited to coming out of their other ends. Take, for example, Abilene’s decision last week to designate three official city newspapers, at least one of which isn’t a newspaper at all.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Identifying my team

  • LETTER TO THE EDITOR:

    Like a business?

  • Writing is an act of resistance for local novelist

    One of the first things Thane Schwartz says about himself is that he doesn’t have long to live. As he speaks, there is a sandy twang in his voice that is hard to place. He pronounces “thing” like “thang,” and stresses the “T” in “comforted.”

  • Students chase their dreams

    All Marion High School students are pushed through the same system with the same core classes that are necessary requirements for graduation. So, what sets these students apart from the masses? Their passions.

  • Kindergarten roundup set

    Kindergarten roundup is scheduled for March 24 at Marion Elementary School. Children must be 5 years of age by Aug. 31 to enroll.

  • Hillsboro library to show free movies

    Two movies will be shown Friday at Hillsboro Public Library — the first at 1:30 p.m., and the second at 3 p.m. Both are rated PG. Children younger than 13 must be accompanied by an adult. Free popcorn and water will be available.

  • School tech group to meet

    Directors of Technology Excellence in Education Network, which provides online services to area school districts, will meet at 6 p.m. March 12 at the district office, 101 N. Thorp St., Marion. Information about the meeting is available from Lena Kleiner at (620) 877-0237.

  • Senior Center menus

  • MEMORIES:

    15, 30, 45, 60, 75, 110, 145 years ago

  • Marion wrestler repeats as 6th at state

    Marion senior Brian Nguyen was the lone county wrestler in Hays this weekend for the state tournament. After qualifying as a regional runner-up in the 215-pound weight class, he took sixth place in state competition for the second year in a row.

  • Trojans advance to 2nd round

    Hillsboro, which lost twice to Moundridge during the regular season, will take on the Wildcats for a third time at 7 tonight in the second round of the teams’ substate tournament. Moundridge, the No. 1 seed and substate host, will be a tough out for the Trojans.

  • Season ends by a point

    Hillsboro, the last boys team in the county alive in state playoffs, fell 44-43 in a tightly-fought substate semifinal game in Ebling against Berean Academy. The game started Tuesday at 6 p.m., having been moved up an hour due to forecasted weather.

