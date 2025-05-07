HEADLINES

  • Audit confirms suspicions

    Few deficiencies were noted in Marion’s annual independent audit Monday night. For the second year in a row, auditor Scot Loyd faulted the city for undocumented and apparently unreviewed journal entries.

  • 75% of properties pay 100% of taxes

    Marion County has the fifth-highest percentage of tax exempt property in the state at 25.2%, according to a study by the Kansas Association of Counties. Only Morton, at 41.7%; Riley, at 40.4%; Jackson, at 31.6%; and Clark, at 31.2%, have a higher percentage of exempt property.

  • Pursuit hits 120 mph

    Marion County deputies Saturday joined in what turned out to be a four-county chase Saturday that began when Harvey County deputies tried to pull over an Arizona man who fled along US-50. Jose Espinoza-Carbajal, 19, of Glendale, Arizona, refused to stop for Harvey County deputies performing a routine but unspecified traffic stop about 8 p.m.

  • Info about ICE jailings hard to get

    Despite laws requiring speedy responses, open record requests submitted by the Marion County Record last week have thus far been ignored by the Chase County Detention Center and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The requests concern the detention of Pittsburg resident Rosmery Alvarado and a contract between the for-profit detention center and ICE.

  • Half a century later, honor finally comes

    Florence-born Larry Creamer joined the Marine Corps in 1964. Those who paid attention in AP History might remember what else happened that year: the Gulf of Tonkin Resolution passed Congress, and the U.S. officially went to war in Vietnam.

  • Chiropractor offers shocking new treatment

    For those experiencing joint pain, carpal tunnel syndrome, or tendinopathy, Fox Chiropractic has a new treatment best described as shocking. Troy Fox initially purchased a shockwave therapy machine for himself, hoping it might solve pain in his right shoulder caused by a motocross accident he sustained at age 16.

  • Ex-chief's hearing delayed

    A preliminary hearing on evidence against former Marion police chief Gideon Cody was delayed Monday from May 21 to July 23. It was the second time Cody’s preliminary hearing had been delayed. Originally scheduled for Dec. 16, the hearing was delayed to May 21 for the same reasons it was delayed Monday.

OTHER NEWS

  • Remembering the past, looking to the future

    Friday afternoon was a bittersweet experience for members of Hillsboro’s former Trinity Mennonite Church as they toured a soon-to-open child-care center in the building that used to be their church building. When the congregation disbanded two years ago, members wanted the building to be used in a way that would bless the community.

  • Pair of minor quakes barely noticed

    Two minor earthquakes struck here Thursday morning. The first, magnitude 2.1, hit at 1:57 a.m. just inside the Marion County line, a quarter of a mile south of 170th Rd. between Banner Rd. and the Chase County line.

  • County approves motorcycle race

    County commissioners last week approved an application to use county property for this year’s Florence Grand Prix motorcycle race. The race May 24 and 25 is limited to 600 riders. Cost for racers is $100 a person and $200 a team. The 100-mile race course winds through Florence.

  • Sale raises $61,350

    County Treasurer Tina Groening told county commissioners Monday that 15 properties sold for $61,350 during an April 17 tax sale paid $16,801.82 in general taxes and $4,770.99 in special taxes. Penalties and fees took $6,725.83, and expenses totaled $5,295.51.

  • Goessel foundation gives awards

    Seven programs will share $8,750 in grants from Goessel Community Foundation. The grants were awarded at a ceremony April 26 at Goessel Elementary School. The awards were:

  • State forensics meet draws 35 schools

    The state 2A forensics tournament Saturday at Marion drew 258 contestants from 25 schools. Students from Marion and Hillsboro schools were among them.

  • Concerns raised, but housing project approved

    Hillsboro approved the plat of its Orchard Ridge development project Tuesday, though not without a bit of pushback. Tony Hill raised concerns that the development, which will include 24 affordable housing units along Orchard Dr., would negatively affect the city’s drainage system and flood nearby properties.

  • One hurt when pickups collide

    A Utah woman pulling a stock trailer east on US-50 Thursday crashed her pickup into the driver’s side door of an eastbound pickup turning north onto Old Mill Rd. ahead of her. The turning pickup, a 2001 Ford F-150 driven by Porter Robinson, 21, Newton, came to rest in a ditch northeast of Old Mill Rd. and US-50.

COMMENCEMENT

DEATHS

  • Jolynn Voth

    Services for Jolynn Elaine (Wenger) Voth, 67, Goessel, who died Thursday after a seven-year battle with kidney cancer, will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Goessel Church, 109 S. Church St. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Bethesda Home chapel, 408 E. Main St., Goessel.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Willard Wiebe

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Oscar Ybarra

DOCKET

OPINION

  • Government shouldn't play 'I've Got a Secret'

    Welcome to another good news / bad news week. First, the good news: The City of Marion failed to violate the Open Meetings or Open Records Acts this week — which, given recent history, may be worth a headline. The bad news is, even though it didn’t break the Open Meetings Act, it most assuredly violated its spirit.

  • It's commencement time in Lake Wobegon

    With sports entering its last lap, it’s refreshing to focus on the primary mission of secondary schools — education. Isn’t it great to see so many schools honoring multiple students as valedictorians?

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Subscribing to inspiration, intrigue, and information

PEOPLE

  • Hometown musician jazzes up the weekend in Peabody

    Peabody enjoyed an evening of jazz on Saturday as a young quintet entertained an audience of 40 at Sunflower Theater. The show was free, though donations could be made to the theater’s ongoing restoration project.

  • Democrats to meet

    Marion County Democrats will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at Chisholm Trail Extension, 1116 E. Main St., Marion. Refreshments will be served.

  • Program can cut utility bills

    A weatherization program through South Central Kansas Economic Development District can lower utility bills for people with incomes up to twice the poverty level. County commissioner Kent Becker said at Monday’s meeting that he sees many homes that could benefit.

  • Senior center menus

  • MEMORIES:

    15, 30, 45, 60, 75, 110, 145 years ago

SPORTS

  • Hillsboro snaps losing streak, ends season winning 4 straight

    The Lady Trojans snapped an eight-game losing streak with two decisive victories on the road Friday against Nickerson, winning 11-6 and 15-3. They kept their momentum going into Monday’s road doubleheader against Council Grove, winning both games, 8-1 and 6-3.

  • Krause breaks Warrior record

    Dylan Kraus set a new Marion school record in the 400 meter run, taking first place at Beloit Relays on Friday. Taryn Kraus placed third in the 300 hurdles. Both Krauses, along with Erin Regnier and Brylee Smith, placed second in the 400 relay.

  • Centre's lone golfer takes bronze

    A cloudy overcast and slight bursts of cool wind made for great conditions Tuesday afternoon at the Marion golf invitation. Three county schools — Marion, Centre, and Goessel — participated, along with seven other schools Centre’s lone golfer, Easton Glessner, took third place, shooting nine over par.

  • Vogt, Carlson win again

    Marion’s swim team, with athletes from throughout the county, took sixth out of 23 teams Saturday at the Maize girls’ dive and swim invitational. Lauryn Vogt led the team with first-place finishes in the 50-meter freestyle and in the 100-meter butterfly.

MORE…

