  • Teacher conduct probed

    A Peabody-Burns teacher has been suspended pending an investigation into allegations of misconduct. Superintendent Antoinette Root sent an email last week informing parents.

  • Raid documentary premieres to rave reviews

    “Seized,” Emmy-winning director Sharon Liese’s documentary about Marion and a disavowed 2023 police raid, premiered to rave reviews and sold-out audiences this week. The 94-minute film was shown to packed theaters at the Sundance Film Festival, founded by actor Robert Redford in the resort community of Park City, Utah.

  • Towns, land banks fail to reveal finances

    There’s good news and bad news this week regarding the public’s right to know. After nearly a decade of failing to comply with state law, Peabody this week is revealing to the public the cash balances in each of its city funds and how much it received in and spent from each of those funds during the year that just ended.

  • Hillsboro administrator takes Saline County job

    After more than five years as city administrator in Hillsboro, Matt Stiles is leaving to become county administrator for Saline County. Stiles will start working there April 13.

  • Marion ponders event center in park

    Building an event center at the south end of Central Park gained traction at Monday’s city council study session. Christian Pedersen with the Event Center showed photos of what his committee envisions.

  • Winter finally arrives

    Snow stopped Sunday, but its impacts lingered. According to the National Weather Service, Marion County received a minimum of six inches.

  • Samaritans offer help after fire guts home

    Fire in a garage across the street from St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church in Pilsen spread to the rest of the house Thursday. Lillie Vinduska, who owns the home at Remington Rd. and 275th St., stood stunned as firefighters from Lincolnville, Marion, Hillsboro, Lost Springs, and Ramone fought the fire for hours.

  • Planning commission appointment is now even more muddled

    A new wrinkle was added to the controversy over whether a planning and zoning commissioner can serve more than three consecutive terms. Derek Belton served two terms as a commissioner and two as an at-large commissioner.

  • Marion talks about updating building codes

    Marion will start looking at updating its building code. It will better enable downtown building owners to upgrade their buildings and qualify for the historical district tax credits, according to city administrator Brian Wells said.

  • Peabody also talks about updating building codes

    Peabody City Council began discussions Monday on updating the city’s building, electrical and plumbing codes, which are more than two decades old and are increasingly out of step with modern construction and safety standards. The city’s gas and plumbing codes date to 2006, while the electrical code was adopted in 2005.

  • Fleet vehicles delivered, but commissioner is unhappy

    Representatives from Fleet Enterprise met with county commissioners Monday to extol benefits of a vehicle lease agreement already signed. Justin Harper, client strategy manager for Enterprise Fleet Management, listed nine vehicles that were delivered to the county.

  • Terry Winter

    A private family service for Hillsboro native Terry Keith Winter, 74, who died Jan. 18, will be 11:30 a.m. Sunday in Wichita. Born Dec. 7, 1951, in Hillsboro to Eddie and Pauline Winter, he married Janet Adams on July 4, 1999.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Mayme Franta

  • Cinema verite is as unreal as it gets

    There’s something odd about looking up at a theater screen and seeing your face, several feet tall, staring back at you. Or having people you’ve never met come up to you and want to take a selfie. Or hearing someone squeal that both you and Travis Kelce’s mother were spotted in the same store. Aside from having to compete with the calmest live owls I’ve ever seen — one that’s been featured in a hundred movies and can sit on your arm for $25 — that’s the life of a celebrity. And it certainly isn’t for me. Nor should it be. But that’s what it was this past weekend at the Sundance Film Festival in the resort town of Park City, Utah.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Hunkering down

  • Former restaurant leaves a Big Scoop of memories

    An empty lot across from Cemtral Park is where generations of Marion residents once gathered for coffee, conversation, hamburgers, and ice cream. The last of a series of eateries there, the Big Scoop, owned for more than a decade by Amy Boudreaux and her mother, Luci Helmer, closed in 2012. But its place in the community remains for those who spent time there.

  • Oasis provides support for complex needs

    Oasis School operated by Marion County Special Education Cooperative serves students with complex educational and behavioral needs from across the county. The school focuses on helping them build skills, independence, and confidence while remaining connected to their home school districts. “Our mission is to provide educational opportunities and behavioral supports,” said executive director Stacey Parks. “Within the cooperative, Oasis works with districts, families, and community partners to ensure students get the individualized support they need.”

  • Blood drives planned

    Blood drives are planned for these dates in the next month in Marion County:

  • Senior center menus

  • College degrees and honors

  • MEMORIES:

    10, 20, 30, 40, 50, 60, 70, 110, 150 years ago

  • Marion girls repeat at final Cougar Classic

    Marion won repeated as champion of the final Cougar Classic tournament Friday while Hillsboro’s final tournament day was postponed until this Saturday. The Warrior girls will be the last team to ever be crowned at the Cougar Classic.

  • Marion boys are runners-up at Centre

    Marion The Warriors placed second Friday night after losing 51-39 to Rural Vista at the Cougar Classic.

  • Tournament directors honored

    Four Centre athletic directors — Greg Wyatt, Sheldon Patton, Kelly Steiner, and Timothy Vinduska —were honored Friday for conducting the Cougar Class since 2010-2026; . In 2010, after the Eisenhower League dissolved, Wyatt recognized a need for a tournament that included several league schools.

  • Lanning moves to Pitt State

    After two seasons played at Coffeyville Community College, Marion graduate Jack Lanning is heading to Pittsburg State University. He will be playing safety and linebacker for the Gorilla football team.

  • Two Trojans sign at Tabor

    Meanwhile, at Hillsboro High School, seniors Addison Jost and Emily Gilkey committed last week to run track and field next fall at Tabor College.

