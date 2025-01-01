HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
This time of year, Marion Reservoir is frozen and still. But in summers past, algae blooms have posed danger to those around the waterfront.
A team of four, including two volunteers, worked Sunday and Monday on S. Buller to repair damage to a broken water main which prompted a boil order in Goessel.
Not all, but most of the Goessel girls were excited to take third place Saturday at the Cougar Classic after beating Wakefield, 35-30.
Isaac Wesner wasn't shy on the court, charging the lane before hitting a jump shot over two Rural Vista defenders in Saturday's championship game at Centre. Wesner finished with seven points; the Warriors were runners-up, losing 56-41.
Email: | Also visit: Hillsboro Star-Journal and Peabody Gazette-Bulletin | © 2025 Hoch Publishing