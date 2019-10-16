HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



A combine makes its way to harvest a soybean field Monday near Pilsen. Dry weather is allowing farmers to begin harvesting soybeans. Cooperative Grain and Supply elevator in Marion received 30,000 bushels Monday. A combine makes its way to harvest a soybean field Monday near Pilsen. Dry weather is allowing farmers to begin harvesting soybeans. Cooperative Grain and Supply elevator in Marion received 30,000 bushels Monday.



One of the last sunflowers blossoms before the frost recently. One of the last sunflowers blossoms before the frost recently.



Marion High School players celebrate a touchdown run against Hillsboro during Friday night's matchup between the two Marion County schools. Marion was defeated 51-14. Marion High School players celebrate a touchdown run against Hillsboro during Friday night's matchup between the two Marion County schools. Marion was defeated 51-14.