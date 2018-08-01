HEADLINES

  • Unusual quakes jolt Marion

    What police initially thought were two explosions Monday night turned out to a pair of mild earthquakes, unusual in that they were close enough to the surface to be heard as well as felt. The larger of the two measured 2.4 on the Richter scale and was centered three miles beneath the surface, east of US-77 between 170th and 180th Rds. on Victory Rd.

  • City raises a stink over silage on edge of town

    A mountain of silage delivered to property owned by a county commission candidate resulted in a letter from the city of Marion telling him remove the pile or file a written request for a hearing within 10 days. Marion police delivered the notice July 24, the same day silage began arriving on Mike Beneke’s Marion property at 601 W. Main St., the former Straub’s International location.

  • County spending to take big jump

    Although total spending could increase as much as 48 percent, county commissioners voted Tuesday to keep the tax rate almost the same. Their proposed budget, approved despite chairman Dianne Novak’s objections, would include a $1.4 million new transfer station and a $5 million increase in capital improvements, accounting for more than half the nearly $9 million budget increase.

  • Nighthawk Rd. in need of facelift

    County roads are a revolving door of improvements and repairs, but Nighthawk Road has rapidly become the most in need of attention. In April, road and bridge supervisor Jesse Hamm received approval to have external tests performed on the 13-mile road, as well as two miles of 60th Road between Nighthawk and Limestone Roads. These tests were executed by engineers and examined the urgency and cost of prospective upgrades.

  • Fickle winds blow on wind farm project

    The Diamond Vista Wind Farm, stretching from Roxbury to Dickinson County, received heavy approval in November, but the opinion of some has soured since then. Diamond Vista was originally financed by Tradewind Energy, LLC, but was acquired by Enel Green Power in early 2018.

  • Scientists think drought helped control algae

    Scientists who expressed puzzlement at the sudden lack of blue-green algae warnings for Marion County still aren’t certain of the cause, but it appears to them that what’s hurting farmers is helping lakes. Even as new algae warnings and watches for 17 other lakes in Kansas were going out last week, experts from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment seemed to conclude that Marion County lakes have been spared because of a lack of runoff from farm fields.

  • Corn strips await yield appraisal

    Because of drought conditions, many corn fields have been chopped for silage. But in many places, strips of uncut stalks are a common sight this summer. “Farmers are trying to get some value out of a crop that has been hurt by lack of rainfall,” insurance agent Jeff Cady said. “The lack of rain really hurt it, but the demand for feed is allowing them to get some value out of it.”

  • Zoning board considers new towers for windfarm

    The county zoning board is pursuing a plan for two new meteorological towers, which could lead to new wind turbines. The proposed sites lie midway between Marion and Peabody, with one between 140th Rd. and Old Mill Rd., and the other between 100th and Mustang.

  • Marion house receiving the Dorothy treatment

    Plans are underway to turn the original J.W. Moore house across the street from the Historic Elgin Hotel into a tea and coffee shop and a counseling center for troubled minds. Duke and Glenda McCord of Gainesville, Texas, purchased the 1887 house last year and hired an outside contractor to renovate it. The work stopped in November, and Dusty Hett and his crew were hired to complete the project.

  • Streambank stabilization money available

    The USDA and Natural Resource Conservation Service are teaming with Kansas Forest Service on a streambank stabilization project in Marion, McPherson and Rice counties. If a producer’s land has a creek or stream, he may be eligible for up to 90 percent cost share to restore and protect the riparian area, said Matt Meyerhoff, supervisory district conservationist for NRCS in Marion.

  • Overlook gets new signs

    A scenic overlook south of Cottonwood Falls on Flint Hills National Scenic Byway now has interpretive wildflower identification markers to help visitors identify the many wildflower species and grasses in the area. “Currently there are 16 species identified, but this number will change as new flowers bloom and others fade,” said Heather Brown, chief of interpretation for Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve. “Over the winter months, the signs will be removed and replaced once the spring flowers begin to bloom.”

  • Marion cuts spending, keeps tax rate same

    Hearing no comments on the proposed 2019 budget at Monday’s public hearing, Marion city council members approved the $10,374,150 proposed budget. The budget is $4,029,174 less than the estimated 2018 budget, yet keeps the estimated tax rate at 71.079 mills. For each $1,000 in fair market value, one mill adds 30 cents to a tax bill for a vehicle, farm, or other small business and 11½ cents to the tax bill for a residence.

  • West Nile still a threat

    Marion County has been identified as a high risk area for West Nile virus despite no current instances. Kansas Department of Health and Environment issued a high-risk warning for north central, south central, and southwest Kansas. Other areas are at moderate risk for WNV infections.

  • Election offers choices

    Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for Tuesday’s primary elections. Democratic voters can choose from Laura Kelly and Lynn Rogers, Joshua Svaty and Katrina Gier Lewison, Arden Anderson and Dale Cowsert, Jack Bergeson and Alexander Cline, and Carl Brewer and Chris Morrow for governor and lieutenant governor.

  • Governor to visit Marion County

    Governor Jeff Colyer and Lt. Governor Tracey Mann will be in Marion County Thursday as part of their 105 County Get Out the Vote tour. They will be hosting at Hillsboro Industries, 220 Industrial Rd., from 4:15 to 4:45 p.m.

  • Wind farm agrees to pay

    A payment in lieu of taxes agreement signed Tuesday by county commissioners and Diamond Vista wind farm will yield an annual donation of $900 per megawatt to the county. Pat Hughes, attorney for the county in contracts with the wind farm, told commissioners the estimated donation, considering an anticipated 300-megawatt output, is $270,000. That amount will be adjusted for money the wind farm pays in expenses.

  • Bob Lemon

    Funeral services for Bob Lemon, Lehigh, who died July 24 at Via Christi-St. Francis Hospital in Wichita, were Saturday at Zion Lutheran Church in Hillsboro. Born Sept. 19, 1940, to George and Effie (Ransford) Lemon in Anthony, he worked as a welder.

  • Don't let big money steal our state

    The future of Kansas is being sold off, one 30-second commercial and one slick mass mailing at a time, to big-money interests with hidden agendas. As we approach Tuesday’s election, commercials and flyers are bombarding us every few minutes. Yet rarely do they talk about the actual serious issues the state faces.

  • County's choices are clear

    Locally, the choices in Tuesday’s election are as clear are as they are statewide. For county commissioner in the western portion of the county, three candidates are running: — Gun shop owner Craig Dodd, who narrowly lost as an independent last time around because he couldn’t get on the ballot as a Republican.

    Rocker has its own heritage

    Corrections and Clarifications

