HEADLINES

  • City swears Jeffrey in as police chief

    Marion assistant police chief Clinton Jeffrey will take over as chief of police effective immediately after Monday’s city council meeting. Jeffrey comes to the position with 11 years’ experience in law enforcement. He comes to the role with support and affirmation of many Marion County law enforcement and judicial communities.

  • Items stored in Bowron building being moved

    In preparation for change of ownership of the historic Bowron building on Main St., county workers are removing items in storage there. On Thursday, files originally from the county attorney’s office were loaded up and moved to the former planning and zoning office in the courthouse.

  • Road report reflects poorly on county

    A report on county roads prepared last month by Norm Bowers, road engineer for Kansas Association of Counties, took the county road department to task over road conditions. The commission room was filled with 18 spectators Monday, most of whom were familiar with Bowers’ report. Several were members of a road committee made up of township officials put together a year and a half ago.

  • Winter fishing provides prospects

    With colder weather rolling in, local fishermen are ready to test their mettle against Mother Nature. Temperatures have made large fluctuations in recent weeks, but both county water sources have seen consistent use on a daily basis.

  • Day of mourning affects paper delivery

    Due to the national day of mourning proclaimed by President Trump, some subscribers may receive their newspaper a day later than normal. The management of this newspaper has made arrangements with the post office to assure that the Marion, Hillsboro, Peabody, and Florence subscribers will receive their issue at the normal time.

OTHER HEADLINES

  • Orthodox church prepares for Christmas

    Members of Hillsboro’s Holy Transfiguration Orthodox Church are preparing to celebrate Christmas in keeping with the traditions of the Orthodox Christian Church. Father Isaac Farha said Orthodox preparation for Christmas lasts a month and 10 days, and is observed Nov. 15 through Dec. 25.

  • Making holidays memorable

    Counting down to Christmas Day means many different things to people across the globe. Although families likely have several different traditions they anticipate each year, it can be fun to incorporate some new merrymakers into the festivities. Annual memento: Have the kids or adults make one new handmade ornament each year. This way the tree is always evolving, and everyone can track milestones.

DEATHS

  • Menno Neufeld

    Memorial services for retired businessman Menno Neufeld, 82, who died at his home Nov. 26, will be 10 a.m. Friday at the Strassburg Baptist Church, rural Marion. Burial will be 2:30 p.m. Thursday in North Inman Cemetery.

  • Alma Wyatt

    Services for Alma Elaine Bevan Wyatt, 78, who died Friday at Brookdale Senior Living Solutions in Salina, were Wednesday at Hillsboro United Methodist Church in Hillsboro. Burial will be in the Lost Springs cemetery. Elaine was born Feb. 2, 1940, to Burl and Inez McMillen Bevan at home on the family farm near Lost Springs.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Bill Grimes

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Nancy Lewis

DOCKET

FARM

  • Klingenberg gets media attention in Germany

    According to Derek Klingenberg of Peabody, people in Germany don’t like animal agriculture, but in a recent trip there, he was instrumental in putting a positive light on it. Klingenberg probably is best known on social media for the video he made using his trombone to attract a herd of cows. Posted in August 2014, it has garnered almost 12,600,000 views.

  • Is 'fake meat' for real?

    Believe it or not, a push is on to produce “meat” in a laboratory. Memphis Meats of San Francisco and several other start-up companies have succeeded in developing meat using live cells from animals. These cells usually are fed a bovine serum, a nutrient-rich extract from the blood of unborn calves or slaughtered animals. The cells are fed to grow and produce a product that has essential protein, fat, taste, and texture.

  • Shoes for horses, trust for owners

    Every other Friday, Spur Ridge Veterinary Hospital in Marion becomes the site for a stream of horses receiving foot-care. Morris County resident Jay Sanders has been shoeing horses since 1991, and began coming to Spur Ridge around eight years ago.

  • Coloring books feature barn quilt designs

    Two coloring books featuring Kansas Flint Hills Quilt Trail barn quilts are available online. They were created by a retired Army man and educator, John H. Lettau, who specializes in teaching geometric design. He has created barn quilt coloring books for northcentral and northwestern Kansas and other states. The coloring books celebrate the quilt trails that were formed to promote agri-tourism.

  • USDA internships available

    United States Department of Agriculture is taking applications for 2019 summer internships at its offices. The internship is part of the Federal Pathways Program and provides students a way to explore serving the country through a career in government while gaining work experience in agriculture, natural resources, rural development, and other career fields. Internships are available to students enrolled in qualifying educational programs or institutions.

OPINION

  • Dreaming the not-impossible dream

    Leaders or followers? For all the bluster coming out of the courthouse each week, it’s becoming painfully obvious that leadership is in extremely short supply. Leadership is about doing the right thing by setting a direction, building an inspiring vision, and creating something new. It’s about mapping out where we need to go. It’s dynamic, exciting, and inspiring.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    A little less intuitive

  • LETTER TO THE EDITOR:

    It depends on whose foot the shoe is on

  • LETTER TO THE EDITOR:

    Let my people go

PEOPLE

SPORTS AND SCHOOL

  • Centre teams fight 2A Bennington

    Centre boys and girls basketball teams played their hearts out Friday at home in a season opener against Bennington, but both were defeated. The boys lost, 62-52, but every member except one of the eight-man roster contributed points.

  • Marion girls struggle in season opener

    Marion girls’ basketball suffered a major defeat Friday at Southeast of Saline, losing 11-46. After the first quarter, the Warriors were down 4-15 remaining within reach.

  • Cougar duo notch all-state football honors

    Two players from the Centre Cougar football team, which finished the year 7-3, have been selected by both The Wichita Eagle and The Topeka-Capital for their All-State 8-Man Division II teams. Senior defensive lineman Kyle Naerebout was selected by The Capital as a first-team All-State selection while gaining honorable mention by The Eagle.

  • Marion boys win opener

    Marion boys’ basketball started their season on the right foot, winning 67-49 at Southeast of Saline Friday. Top scorers were Sam Zinn and Chase Stringer, who combined for 47 points. Del Rempel led the team on the glass, securing eight rebounds.

  • Fourth grader wins elementary GeoBee

    Margaret Collett, a fourth gradestudent, took first place in Marion Elementary School’s National Geographic GeoBee Nov. 30. Collett won in a championship tiebreaker when answering “Greece” to the question, “Which country is not predominantly Roman Catholic — Ireland, Spain, or Greece?”

  • FFA offers mower service

    As a service to the community, Marion/Florence FFA members will offer lawnmower winterization. Owners can drop mowers off at the ag shop south of the high school until Dec. 10 and work will be completed by Dec. 17.

  • Bowlingn results

  • Centre and Marion school menu

MORE…

Email: | Also visit: Hillsboro Star-Journal and Peabody Gazette-Bulletin | © 2018 Hoch Publishing

 

AD

 

AD

 

BACK TO TOP