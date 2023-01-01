HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
Marion middle school students splash in the pool during a back-to-school swim party Aug. 17. Elementary school students also enjoyed a day at the pool to celebrate the start of classes for eighth grade students. Most schools across the county, including Centre, Hillsboro, Goessel, and Peabody, all started classes the same day. Now schools are looking forward to the start of fall sports.
Joe Box demands answers from Florence city council members at Monday's meeting.
A video of the Aug. 11 police raid on Joan Meyer's house is posted at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e50NOlm6dkI.
Firefighters monitor flames in a back burn area during a firefighters training event Tuesday. The training exercise was cut short when winds blew strong out of the south, threatening to whip the fire out of control. Ramona, Tampa, Burns, Lehigh, Goessel, Hillsboro, Marion, and Herington fire departments, Kansas Forest Service, Wildfire Task Force, and Fire For Hire, owned by Ramona fire chief Nathan Brunner, participated in the training event.
