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During mutton bustin' Thursday night at the county fair, a contestant hanging on for dear life comes face to face with his sheep before falling off.
Stunned bareback rider Ty Fiehler, 16, of Meridian, is helped up after being kicked in the head after a short ride on the bucking bronco "Tombstone" at the county fair.
A red 1959 Ford Edsel Ranger driven by Levi Wiggins and a pink 1963 Lincoln Continental driven by Matt Druse collide head-on Saturday at the county fair's demolition derby in Hillsboro.
An antique combine dwarfs Wheatco club president Jim Rippe. Volunteers worked all week preparing exhibits for the 53rd annual Threshing Days that will be Friday and Saturday at Mennonite Heritage and Agricultural Museum in Goessel.
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