  • All-too-brief time with adopted Liberian

    A Durham family’s adopted son, born in Liberia and brought to his adoptive parents’ Kansas home for medical treatment, will be buried near Durham after his death in a Liberia hospice. Sekou Sheriff Buller, 12, adopted son of Eric and Pam Buller, died Aug. 7 at Eternal Love Winning Africa Hospital, Liberia.

  • County drafts wind farm moratorium

    Further development of Sunflower Wind Farm won’t take place until a moratorium of at least six months. After lengthy discussion and hearing from people who support expansion of the wind farm, commissioners voted Tuesday to have county counsel Brad Jantz draft a six-month moratorium so planning and zoning could review the county’s existing requirements.

  • Chase ends in crash on Hillsboro street

    A high-speed chase through the county ended Aug. 28 when a Hillsboro police car was struck by a car driven by a Hillsboro man. At 7:32 p.m., Deputy Josh Meliza clocked a car being driven at a high speed by Tanner M. Jasper, 25, Hillsboro, on Sunflower Rd. south of 150th Rd.

  • Clerk's death spurs push for more checks

    Controversy surrounding the disappearance and death, confirmed Thursday, of Peabody’s interim city clerk has prompted the governor and lieutenant governor to promise to be “pursuing changes to the background check statutes this upcoming legislative session.” “Clearly, Jonathan Clayton was able to avoid the discovery of his criminal convictions,” Will Lawrence, chief of state to Governor Laura Kelly, said in a release Thursday. “His financial crimes coming to light, and questions about his involvement with local organizations that received ARPA grants, appear to have set off the chain of events that have occurred over the last several weeks.”

  • Marion still hasn't released budget

    Marion City Council has yet to release its budget or conduct a public hearing. Interim city administrator Mark McAnarney told council members Tuesday that the budget was “a very rough draft,” which council members, basically for the first time, are scheduled to discuss at a 5 p.m. meeting on Monday.

  • Drugs blamed for crash into bale

    In a bizarre accident Friday, a McPherson woman, apparently under the influence of drugs, drove 300 yards through a hay field and into a round bale. According to deputy Landis Goodman’s report, Julie N. Salas, 44, McPherson, was under the influence of drugs when she veered off Upland Rd. north of Marion Municipal Airport in a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu belonging to Brandon J. Liechty of Hesston.

  • Jess Erickson

    Services for Jess C. Erickson, 87, Pilsen, who died Aug. 27 at NMC Health in Newton, were Friday at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church, Pilsen. Burial was in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Salina. Born May 18, 1937, in Salina to Charles and Elizabeth (Beck) Erickson, he was a 1955 graduate of Sacred Heart High School in Salina and attended Marymount College.

  • Having a ball: Old-time game draws remarks

    Clad in cabbie hats and vintage uniforms, The Emporia Nine spanked the Harvey Boys 28-8 Sunday — at times with one hand behind their backs. Emporia swiftly took the lead in the Labor Day weekend event at Florence’s Rosiere Field, and home runs for Emporia Nine kept stacking up.

  • Roping in a crowd

    The second year of a resurrected ranch rodeo in Burdick drew a mixed crowd to the town Monday. This year’s rodeo brought not only fans but also three dogs and a goat. The dogs were Australian cattle dogs, one of them a pup.

  • Gems of advice from the Emerald City

    What the world needs now is not love, sweet love — though it sure could use a bit of that in places like Gaza, Ukraine, potential wind farm locations, and wherever presidential candidates and pundits gather. What we really need, appropriately enough for Kansans, are more Totos — unassuming folks willing to pull back curtains, cut through billows of smoke, and turn boisterous bellow into melodious mellow.

  • LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:

    Civility

  • GUEST COMMENTARY:

    Raid inquiry has been hopelessly compromised

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    First you have to say it right

  • No more pill counting: Pharmacist looks back over 50 years

    Marlin Buchholz has seen a lot of change in the half a century he has been a pharmacist. Although he still occasionally works as needed by Lanning Pharmacy, he says he will stop next year when his license expires in July.

  • Ice cream social, concert set

    A community band concert and ice cream social are planned for 6 p.m. Sunday at Kaw Mission, 500 N. Mission St., Council Grove. Donations will be accepted. The event will be part of a series of “Westward Expansion” events.

  • Barbecue, concert planned

    A barbecue meal and a concert by the band Tallgrass Express will mark the 20th anniversary at 5:30 p.m. Sunday of Pioneer Bluffs, a ranching heritage center a mile north of Matfield Green on K-177. Reservations aren’t needed for a jam session and concert, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Suggested donation for that part of the evening is $10. Tours of the grounds and historic 1908 ranch house will be offered.

  • Ballet coming

    Ballet Wichita’s Ballet in the Park will be present “Once Upon a Time, a Fairytale Ballet,” at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Hillsboro Community Plaza, 115 S. Washington. Attendees are being urged to bring blankets or lawn chairs to the free outdoor event.

  • Bus tour set

    A bus tour based on information collected from an audio tour book project will start and end Satursday at Peabody City Park and include stops at five other sites in the county. Live music and lunch will be available. Ticket information is at https://www.flinthillscounterpoint.org/events

  • Senior center menus

  • MEMORIES:

    15, 30, 45, 60, 75, 110, 145 years ago

