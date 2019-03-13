HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
Mathew Hartford, 5, laughs as he is pushed on the merry-go-round in Central Park in Marion.
Workers break up a section of road Tuesday on Marion's Main St. Removing the concrete will allow workers access to replace lamppost wiring as part of the Main St. revitalization project.
A standing-room-only crowd packed Monday's county commission meeting at Marion Community Center, 203 3rd St., as more than 100 people gathered to learn more about wind farm proposed for the southern part of the county.
Emmy Hess, left, playing Abby Brewster, and Sam Kelsey, right, playing Martha Brewster, talk with Christian Becker, playing the reverend Harper, at Marion High School's Saturday performance of "Arsenic and Old Lace." It was the final high school show for seniors Emmy and Sam, as well as Charlie Nordquist and Jarred Rahe. It was also Janet Killough's final show, after three decades of directing at Marion.
