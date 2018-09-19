HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
An employee for Crave 'n' Kettle Corn mixes a batch of freshly cooked corn that was then bagged and sold to shoppers at Saturday's Art in the Park.
Late August rains gave this sunflower a growth boost. It's located near the northeastern corner of the courthouse. Our own reporter, Alex Simone, is 6'3" tall and can't reach the plant top.
Lilly Lundy attacks the ball during Marion's match with Wichita Defenders. Warriors won the match in straight sets.
Junt in time for fall, PEO members Pam Byer of Marion, and Judy Mills of Florence, sort 366 pre-sold chrysanthemums as part of their fundraising efforts to provide educational opportunities for young women seeking further educatgion. The chapter of 35 members from Marion, Florence and Lincolnville.
