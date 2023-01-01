HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
Bea Kelsey (left) and Shirley Bowers, this year's oldest classmates, celebrate their 75th reunion. They graduated in 1948.
A hot dog feed meant to bring Marion residents together after an Aug. 11 raid on the Marion County Record and the homes of its co-owners and Vice Mayor Ruth Herbel was attended last week by 125 people, many of them from outside of the city. Marion Advancement Campaign paid for the food. Marion Kiwanis cooked and served.
He may have broken his egg on the catch but so did two other teams leading in a winner-take-all round of egg toss.
Trevor Schafers dives for the end zone Friday but referees ruled it not a touchdown even though he hit the pylon at the goal line. Less than 30 seconds later, he rushed the final yard into the end zone for a score. Marion won, 55-26.
