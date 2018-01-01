HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Mark Saylor, left and fellow members of the Rube Band perform during Saturday's Old Settlers' Day parade. Saylor, not a Marion native, is related to the Hoch family and has mahny childhood memories of Marion. Mark Saylor, left and fellow members of the Rube Band perform during Saturday's Old Settlers' Day parade. Saylor, not a Marion native, is related to the Hoch family and has mahny childhood memories of Marion.



Centre preschoolers Lillian Watchorn and Conner Nickel sit in a LifeWatch helicopter as Benjamin Rziha waits in line for his turn. The helicopter was part of emergency response demonstrations Friday at the school that also included fire trucks, ambulances, and sheriff's vehicles. Centre preschoolers Lillian Watchorn and Conner Nickel sit in a LifeWatch helicopter as Benjamin Rziha waits in line for his turn. The helicopter was part of emergency response demonstrations Friday at the school that also included fire trucks, ambulances, and sheriff's vehicles.



A Marion high schooler sprays down a vehicle during Thursday's free car wash at Car Wash Solutions. The hours invested went toward students' community service requirements, and owner Kevin Burkholder volunteered the facility. A Marion high schooler sprays down a vehicle during Thursday's free car wash at Car Wash Solutions. The hours invested went toward students' community service requirements, and owner Kevin Burkholder volunteered the facility.