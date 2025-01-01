HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
A county dump truck being used as a snowplow waits to be towed a day after overturning on Goldenrod Rd. north of 190th Rd.
An Italian cream cake baked by Janet Herzet is auctioned off by Anjanette and Joe Vinduska.
A chili fundraiser Saturday at the county lake hall attracted 85 people and raised more than $2,000 for Fourth of July fireworks.
Jackson Howard hits a floater Friday against Central Christian. The Warriors won 56-42. Marion will begin substate play Thursday against Hillsboro.
