BREAKING NEWS
UPDATED AFTER PRINT DEADLINE
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Fourth District county commissioner Dave Crofoot, 78, died Friday after being stricken at his home in the 800 block of S. Roosevelt St. in Marion.
Marion ambulance was called to his home at 11:02 a.m. because he was not feeling well. He stopped breathing after ambulance attendants arrived.
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A blue-green algae watch for Marion Reservoir was elevated Friday to a more serious warning.
The reservoir is among six bodies of water in Kansas under algae warnings. Nine other bodies of water and under less serious algae watches. Marion County Lake is not among them.
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A Cooperative Grain and Supply tanker carrying 1,200 gallons of diesel struck a car, and tipped over Monday morning on US-56 in Hillsboro.
The collision happened around 9:45 a.m. in the westbound lane near Orchard Drive.
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County Attorney Michelle Brown is seeing an unprecedented surge in criminal filings and drug-related crime, with filings running at double last year’s pace.
Brown told county commissioners Monday that a bit more than halfway through the year, she had 129 new criminal cases — 74 filed since January and 55 pending filing. In all of 2025 there were just 138 cases. In 2024, there were 128 cases. In 2023, there were 128.
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Proponents of an event hall at Marion’s Central Park told the city council Monday that the facility could break even or make money for the city by hosting weddings.
“There’s potential for income for the city, but it’s going to have to happen around wedding events,” said Gerald Wiens, part of a group advancing the project.
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Two people stranded on a disabled boat were rescued Monday from the Marion Reservoir after emergency personnel told them how to download an app to find them.
The pair, identified as Victorinus Burgardt, 35, and Jennifer Burgardt, 66, both of Wichita, were on the north end of the reservoir in a small boat when the motor failed, according to Marion County Undersheriff Larry Starkey.
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Dale Lind has been growing and giving away flowers for decades.
Lind, who will be 88 Friday, moved to Marion six years ago from Concordia. He festooned his neighbors’ mailboxes last month on a cul-de-sac off Eisenhower Dr., with planted petunias, marigolds, zinnias, and geraniums “just to give the neighborhood some color, and to have people think good thoughts.”
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Youth baseball coach Gerado “Jerry” Mendoza, 49, Aulne, was killed Monday evening in a head-on collision on U.S.-50 in Harvey County.
According to Kansas Highway Patrol, Mendoza was eastbound in a 2007 Dodge Ram 1500 shortly after 6 p.m. about three-quarters of a mile northeast of N. East Lake Rd. when, for an unknown reason, his pickup crossed the centerline into the path of a westbound 2024 Peterbilt semitrailer.
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Handmade trinkets, woven cloth, and freshly-picked produce. Homemade cakes, cookies, muffins, zwieback rolls, and bierocks. Jellies, jams, and even barbecue sauces.
These types of goodies can be found at farmers markets around the county — especially weekly ones in Marion, Peabody, and Hillsboro.
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Attendance at the county’s premier July 4 fireworks display in Peabody was dampened by a threat of storms, but the town still managed to fight the traditional Battle of New Orleans with more than 20,000 firecrackers and launch 340 aerial bursts in the evening, according to Fireworks Committee chairman Jay Gfeller.
Final attendance figures are not yet calculated, but Gfeller estimated 3,000 people went to Peabody City Park to see the display. Storms that rolled through parts of Marion County stayed to the east of Peabody in the evening.
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“Business incubators,” which help startups and entrepreneurs develop businesses, have grown popular nationwide in the past few years. One is coming soon to Marion.
Matt Meyerhoff, owner of the former County Seat Decor at 130 E. Main St., recently received an $85,853 Downtown Thrive and Revive grant through Kansas Department of Commerce.
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City council members unanimously accepted a $20,850 bid to fix a collapsed 40-foot culvert at Lincoln and Main Sts. in Marion.
In addition to replacing the culvert, a new concrete wall will surround it.
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Lincoln St. reconstruction could be finished before school begins in August even though Hillsboro council members Tuesday gave a contractor until Sept. 11 to complete the job.
Engineer Darin Neufeld told council members the contractor planned to pour the street in one day next week and then move to curbs, driveways, and sidewalks.
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Wichita residents Diana and Larry Landsverk, both in their 80s, prepaid about $4,000 last year through Yazel-Megli Funeral Home for cremation and burial in family plots at Youngstown Cemetery.
“We were worried,” Diana said.
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After spending nearly two weeks serving near Buipe in northern Ghana, Jennifer Bush returned to Peabody with sore muscles, lingering effects of sun poisoning and renewed appreciation for the power of community.
What stayed with her most was not the work completed or the distance traveled. It was the people.
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Lewis Unruh brushes aside leafy stems in his soybean field near Peabody and plunges a shovel into the soil.
He lifts a dark clump from the earth, rubs it between fingers worn from a lifetime of farming, peers at tiny roots and a wormhole in the dirt, and raises it to his face to sniff the heavy, sweet scent.
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Services for former Marion hospital administrator Ronald James Cork, 80, who died June 12, will be 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Avery Presbyterian Church in Bellevue, Nebraska.
Born Oct. 8, 1945, in Alta, Iowa, to Wilfred and Marjorie (Miller) Cork, he graduated as salutatorian of Galva High School in 1963.
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A private family interment in Restlawn Cemetery, Newton, is planned for Charles “Chuck” Lindsay, 72, who died Thursday at Peabody Health and Rehab.
Born Jan. 2, 1954, in Columbus, Ohio, to Hazel Irene Lindsay and Burgess “Dutch” Lindsay, he graduated from Newton High School in 1972.
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Services have been conducted for Michael Lee Schwemmer, 81, who died June 29.
Born Feb. 16, 1945, in Marion, he is survived by wife Becky Schwemmer, son Kasey Schwemmer, and brother Jerry Schwemmer.
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IN MEMORIAM: Mildred Bowers
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IN MEMORIAM: Max Jackson Jr.
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IN MEMORIAM: Janet Killough
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IN MEMORIAM: Roger Richmond
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IN MEMORIAM: Mary Ann Walter
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Our bumbling legislature, firmly in the stranglehold of radical elements, is trying yet again to fool voters into accepting a constitutional amendment with ulterior motives.
Just as legislators did with “Value Them Both,” which would have taken away reproductive rights while pretending to embrace them, their latest amendment is anything but an attempt to make the state supreme court more responsive to voters.
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ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY: Trading places
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AMERICA AT 250: Being a 'poor hater' helps heal polarization
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LETTERS: Raid prologue,
School 'grades',
Group gets an F,
Grades and algae
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The Kansas Department of Commerce’s Community Impact Tour, highlighting grants for community improvement, will make stops Thursday in Marion County.
An estimated 17 tour participants will stop for lunch at 12:45 p.m. at Bill and Essie’s BBQ, 301 E. Main St., Marion, then travel at 2:15 p.m. to Hillsboro Community Child Care Center, 211 Elm St., Hillsboro.
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Adam Hamilton, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, will speak at a public meeting sponsored by county Democrats at 10 a.m. Saturday at Marion Community Center. Coffee will be served.
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Blood donations will be accepted 8:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Tuesday at Peabody-Burns High School. More information is available at (785) 614-1738.
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Ag Service in Hillsboro announced Tuesday that it was in the final stages of being acquired by Helena Agri-Enterprises. The sale is expected to be completed by the end of July or early August.Local employees will remain in place, but Mike Kleiber, who helped start Ag Service in 1972, is retiring.
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A display commemorating the 1951 flood in Marion is open now until July 22 at Marion City Library. It is open during library hours. Pictures taken and articles written from then are located in the Kansas Room. July, 2026 marks the 75th year since the flood.
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MEMORIES: 10,
20,
30,
40,
50,
60,
70,
110,
150 years ago