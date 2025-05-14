BREAKING NEWS
UPDATED AFTER PRINT DEADLINE
-
After nearly 17 months, Marion will have more than an interim city administrator starting this summer.
City council members voted 5-0 Wednesday to hire Brian Wells to fill Marion’s city administrator position, vacated in January, 2024, by Brogan Jones.
-
A high-speed chase Tuesday morning through Marion, McPherson, and Saline counties ended in the suicide of the driver.
Anthony Marshall, 47, was a suspect in a robbery Monday of Equity Bank in Topeka, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Topeka Police Department, and Kansas Highway Patrol.
-
Amid allegations that he solicited drugs and sexual favors as a sheriff’s deputy in Mineral County, Nevada, in 2021, Peabody officer Eric Watts resigned April 18.
Resignation was not new to him. Peabody was the sixth of seven departments in which he resigned from his post.
-
Ron Oelschlager doesn’t remember which team selected him in the 1965 NFL draft.
“It was either the Cowboys or the Broncos,” Oelschlager said. “One of them took me in the very late rounds.”
-
A 20-year-old from Wichita has been charged with four offenses in two sex-related cases.
One is filed as an adult case. The other case is filed as a juvenile case because of his age at the time.
-
A Marion officer who came to the police department in February, 2024, with the intention of returning to Hillsboro, where he had been a part-time officer before, has decided to stay at Marion.
“Marion PD needs me more, to help get back to where it used to be,” Dustin Woodford said. “I feel the need to stay here and help.”
-
A Marion grandmother who broke up a fight between two dogs in her dining room Sunday ended up at St. Luke Hospital to get stitches.
Interim police chief Zach Hudlin said police were summoned to a house in the 300 block of S. Lincoln St. after the dog bite. “The owner was trying to break up a fight,” Hudlin said.
-
Marion County fire departments are part of a pilot program creating a state wildfire response program.
So far, only Marion County fire departments and Herington’s fire department, which works closely with Marion County, have been asked to sign agreements to be part of the program.
-
County commissioners heard the first wish list for a county budgeting Monday when representatives of the 8th Judicial District asked for $210,294.62.
Chief Judge Ben Sexton told commissioners that court officials had found a $5,000 error in a printed budget request initially presented and that a new request would be submitted by the end of the day.
-
Marion High School student Shaliah Ensley has been reappointed to Kansas State High School Activities Association’s student advisory team.
The team, made up of juniors and seniors, provides a student perspective on school activities.
-
Online video was not working correctly at the Peabody City Council meeting Monday evening, but those attending still managed to get work done.
Peabody formally adopted a code of procedure for future city meetings.
-
Centre’s gymnasium became a gallery as over 300 pieces of art from 30 young students were displayed Friday at the school’s Artful Eye Show.
The show features works by pupils in grades three through five. They spent 10 months creating the pieces.
-
Services for Avis Yvonne Bergman, 83, Hillsboro, who died May 10 at the Kansas Heart Hospital, Wichita, will be 11 a.m. Monday at Grace Community Fellowship, Hillsboro.
Pastor Dave Reimer will officiate. Relatives will receive friends an hour before the service at the church.
-
Services for Larry Kent Larsen, 74, Peabody, who died May 6, two days after being injured by a horse, will be 1 p.m. Friday at Peabody United Methodist Church.
Relatives will gather with friends in the church basement afterward. Private burial will be later.
-
Services for Wayne Gene Ollenburger, 88, who died Saturday at St. Luke Living Center, will be 11 a.m. Friday at First Baptist Church, Durham.
Relatives will receive friends an hour before the service at the church.
-
Ronald Lee Shipman died Monday at his home in Florence. A complete obituary will be published next week. Yazel-Megli Funeral Home, Marion, is in charge of arrangements.
-
Services for Eldon Wayne Wiens, 91, who died Thursday in Hillsboro, will be 11 a.m. this Thursday at Ebenfeld Mennonite Brethren Church, rural Hillsboro.
Relatives will receive friends 5 to 7 tonight at Jost Funeral Home, Hillsboro.
-
IN MEMORIAM: Matthew Classen
-
-
School districts in the county recognize outstanding scholars during this month’s graduation ceremony.
Some have more than one valedictorian.
-
Marion High School’s graduation Saturday brought parents, grandparent, aunts, uncles, siblings, and supporters of the class of 2025’s 27 students.
Families and supporters began entering the Sports Aquatic Center at 3:30 p.m. to get the best seats before the rest of the throng arrived. They watched entrance doors and called out, “over here” to others in their group.
-
Faculty, friends, parents, and (surprise, surprise) students escaped the sun in an air-conditioned gym during Peabody-Burns high school’s graduation ceremony Saturday.
The seniors were just 17 in number, but their supporters were plentiful.
-
The apocryphal Chinese curse, “May you live in interesting times,” has in recent months buffeted this newspaper like so many constantly changing tariffs in a trumped-up trade war.
Still, a trip last week to a convention of the Michigan Press Association provided not only an expected bit of chaos but also an unexpected bit of insight into why times might be so chaotic.
-
ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY: The drum circle
-
LETTERS: Marion raises,
Wind energy,
Controversy,
Politics
-
St. John’s Lutheran Church in Lincolnville is celebrating the 100th anniversary of its church building, including its pipe organ.
The church has no organist at present, but David Rankin of Ellsworth, who has serviced the organ for several years, attended a service Sunday and inspired the congregation as he played preludes and accompanied singing of hymns.
-
MEMORIES: 15,
30,
45,
60,
75,
110,
145 years ago
-
Marion’s Brian Nguyen took first place in javelin, and Marion boys’ relay team took first in the 4x100-meter relay.
Luke Wessel placed second in the 800- and 400-meter races. Wyatt Soyez placed second in the 200-meter race.
-
In the last game of the regular season, Marion run-ruled Herington 15-0 after 3 innings.
Somehow, Marion scored 15 runs with just three hits total. Kadon Mercer is credited with two hits, and Jameson Looper had the other.
-
Marion’s combined swim team finished fourth out of 10 schools Saturday in the Andover High girls invitational.
“As the season comes to an end, I am really proud of all the hard work the girls have put in,” coach MacKenzie Magee said.
-
Directors of Technology Excellence in Education Network, which supplies online services to area school districts, will meet at 6 p.m. May 21 at the Marion district office, 101 N. Thorp St.