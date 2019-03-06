HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
Marion County dispatcher Savannah Hicks, left, and lead dispatcher Chelsea Weber review the location of a 911 caller on new mapping software.
HiFi Productions' Dave Damm looks to audience members for a chorus while drummer Ben Webster plays along during Saturday's Marion Advancement Campaign banquet at Marion Community Center. Damm, fellow pianist Paul Bowen, and Webster performed for two hours.
David Mueller stands inside the new Paul Gooding Memorial Library in Tampa. Money for the library was raised through the Tampa Community Foundation, which was established under the umbrella of Marion Advancement Campaign in December 2017.
Marion coach Terry Edwards, the Marion bench, and fans react to a missed 3-pointer during the second half of Marion's loss Thursday. The Warriors lost to Hillsboro 59-53 in the second round of sub state, which was played at the Marion Aquatics Center.
