HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Marion County dispatcher Savannah Hicks, left, and lead dispatcher Chelsea Weber review the location of a 911 caller on new mapping software. Marion County dispatcher Savannah Hicks, left, and lead dispatcher Chelsea Weber review the location of a 911 caller on new mapping software.



HiFi Productions' Dave Damm looks to audience members for a chorus while drummer Ben Webster plays along during Saturday's Marion Advancement Campaign banquet at Marion Community Center. Damm, fellow pianist Paul Bowen, and Webster performed for two hours. HiFi Productions' Dave Damm looks to audience members for a chorus while drummer Ben Webster plays along during Saturday's Marion Advancement Campaign banquet at Marion Community Center. Damm, fellow pianist Paul Bowen, and Webster performed for two hours.



David Mueller stands inside the new Paul Gooding Memorial Library in Tampa. Money for the library was raised through the Tampa Community Foundation, which was established under the umbrella of Marion Advancement Campaign in December 2017. David Mueller stands inside the new Paul Gooding Memorial Library in Tampa. Money for the library was raised through the Tampa Community Foundation, which was established under the umbrella of Marion Advancement Campaign in December 2017.