FamLee Bakery got a facelift over the weekend as the once white facade above the windows was faced in weathered barn wood, a corrugated tin awning was installed, and woodwork got a fresh coat of paint. The renovations are the latest in upgrades for the bakery, which recently started offering daily luncheon specials.



Workers on scaffolds begin work on courthouse windows in August 2016.



It was signing day May 2 as Marion High School senior Courtney Herzet, seated center, committed to the Bethel College Threshers track and field team. Herzet plans to pursue a degree in nursing. Present for the signing were Herzet's parents, Jeff and Dee Herzet, seated, and standing, from left, MHS coach Grant Thierolf, Bethel coach Jeff Hoskisson, MHS assistant coach Tomas Lambotte, and Bethel assistant coach Terri Anderson.