HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



During mutton bustin' Thursday night at the county fair, a contestant hanging on for dear life comes face to face with his sheep before falling off. During mutton bustin' Thursday night at the county fair, a contestant hanging on for dear life comes face to face with his sheep before falling off.



Stunned bareback rider Ty Fiehler, 16, of Meridian, is helped up after being kicked in the head after a short ride on the bucking bronco "Tombstone" at the county fair. Stunned bareback rider Ty Fiehler, 16, of Meridian, is helped up after being kicked in the head after a short ride on the bucking bronco "Tombstone" at the county fair.



A red 1959 Ford Edsel Ranger driven by Levi Wiggins and a pink 1963 Lincoln Continental driven by Matt Druse collide head-on Saturday at the county fair's demolition derby in Hillsboro. A red 1959 Ford Edsel Ranger driven by Levi Wiggins and a pink 1963 Lincoln Continental driven by Matt Druse collide head-on Saturday at the county fair's demolition derby in Hillsboro.