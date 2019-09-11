HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



The Midway at the Kansas State Fair is lighted up Monday during dollar admission day. Diamond Vista Wind Farm is generating the energy to keep the carnival rides and fair booths glowing brightly this week. The Midway at the Kansas State Fair is lighted up Monday during dollar admission day. Diamond Vista Wind Farm is generating the energy to keep the carnival rides and fair booths glowing brightly this week.



The Starship ride is a brightly lighted blur Monday night during the Kansas State Fair's dollar admission day. The Starship ride is a brightly lighted blur Monday night during the Kansas State Fair's dollar admission day.



Trinity Catholic High School players gesture as they tell the referee the caught ball is theirs as Marion High contends there was pass interference during the play. The referees sided with the Warriors. Trinity Catholic High School players gesture as they tell the referee the caught ball is theirs as Marion High contends there was pass interference during the play. The referees sided with the Warriors.