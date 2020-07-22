BREAKING NEWS
Two more cases of COVID-19 — and, for the first time, confirmation of community spread of the virus — were disclosed Wednesday evening by Marion County health officials.
Community spread means no specific source of infection can be identified and a patient is presumed to have contracted it after ordinary, day-to-day exposure to someone in the local community who did not know he or she was sick.
A 102-year-old rural Tampa woman has survived two deadly pandemics: Spanish Flu, which struck Kansas in 1918 and COVID-19, which hospitalized her for six days.
Frieda Bentz, the second-oldest COVID patient in the state, was too young when Spanish Flu hit to have any memory of it, but family history showed its severity.
A new COVID-19 case reported Tuesday evening marked a threefold spike since county commissioners overturned a state mandate to wear masks in public where social distancing is not possible.
The case brings the county total to 35, but the rising COVID-19 total has not persuaded a majority of county commissioners to reconsider their action.
A COVID-19 quarantine and isolation center for Tabor College students will be set up in the old Hillsboro hospital, 701 S. Main St., before students arrive Aug. 5.
Hillsboro’s city council voted Tuesday to approve a memorandum of understanding needed by Tabor College to work with Mennonite Disaster Services in getting the isolation and quarantine center set up before classes open next month.
After an employee of the jail complex tested positive for COVID-19, Marion County jail once again is jailing only suspects whom law enforcement officers think must be jailed by state law requirements.
But the jail and health officials apparently have not reached out to those who may have been processed through the jail while an employee at the complex was contagious.
Marion County school districts are just a month from their planned start to fall classes, but that date is in jeopardy after Monday’s order by Governor Laura Kelly to postpone classes until Sept. 8.
Centre superintendent Susan Beeson supports the decision because it would provide districts three extra weeks to prepare.
Most of the staff and employees of area grocers are choosing to wear masks amid a surge in the number of cases in the county.
Area businesses say they are trying to make their customers feel comfortable even as COVID-19 continues to stifle their supply lines keep and some goods off their shelves.
Marion city officials will meet with school officials to see whether the balance of who pays what share of recreation and pool costs can be changed.
Unlike Hillsboro and Peabody, which have recreation commissions that cover their entire school districts, Marion has only a city rec program but shares some costs with the school district.
A 12-year-old girl was taken to Newton Medical Center after falling off a merry-go-round at 8:30 p.m. Monday in Florence.
The unidentified victim probably will need surgery, county ambulance director Travis Parmley said.
An Amazon Echo worth $120 remains missing after being reported stolen from an elderly Hillsboro woman’s home between July 5 and July 10.
But Hillsboro assistant police chief Jessey Hiebert says it can be traced with the proper information.
The Herington Times has merged with the Dickinson County News-Times of Chapman.
The move is “more economically feasible,” said David Parker, who owns the publications along with the Clay Center Dispatch and the Council Grove Republican.
A pandemic may have postponed its debut, but Flint Hills Counterpoint’s founders are using the time to build their dream.
Susan Mayo has big plans for 14 acres north of Peabody even if she is disappointed by the forced cancellation of a lineup of summer events.
The poor condition of Marion County’s roads are hitting drivers with a hidden pothole tax of repair bills.
Deep ruts and lack of crown damage a car’s tires and suspension while loose gravel can shatter windshields.
Rosella Suderman and her now-deceased husband, Orval, purchased their Ford Mustang more than half a century ago, and bringing it out now to drive in notable events is a treat.
One of those events was Hillsboro’s monthly cruise Saturday along Main St. The Sudermans had several family members piled in the vehicle, with several others waiting their turn beside Grandma Rosella.
Two candidates are squaring off in this year’s race for the Republican nomination for county treasurer.
One, Susan Berg, is a nine-year employee of the office and has been vehicle supervisor for the past six years.
Voters getting a jump on the Aug. 4 primary have swamped Marion County clerks with a record 1,032 requests for absentee ballots.
That number represents a surge of more than 706% from 128 ballots issued in the 2018 primary and a 116% jump from 478 mail-in ballots given in the 2016 general election.
On shadowy urban street corners, scammers, con artists, flimflam folks, and supposed street magicians call it Find the Queen, Three-card Monte, or an old-fashioned shell game.
Those of us in more bucolic settings have a different name for it: government budget hearings. Instead of a familiar cry of “Play ball!” officials typically start each year’s game by invoking some sort of a plea about mill levies.
If it weren’t so tragic, the stupidity of our county commissioners would be humorous.
No, wearing masks isn’t a personal choice. You don’t wear masks to protect yourself. You wear masks to protect others.
A tip of the hat — or, more appropriate, a smart military salute — this week to Dan Holub, one of best and most colorful former county commissioners.
In his years of public service, Dan’s staunch conservative exterior often gave way to an inner liberal on several issues, including recycling, which was among his major causes as a commissioner.
ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY: Hens on maternity leave
CORRECTIONS: Corrections and clarifications
Ruth Creamer of Ramona has owned several dogs in the 20 years since her husband died. Her three dogs are what keep her motivated every day now that she’s 90 years old.
“They’re all that keeps me going,” she said. “If I didn’t have them waiting here at home, I don’t suppose I’d even go home.”
Goessel’s Mennonite Heritage and Agricultural Museum will serve carry-out bierock meals for area-residents from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 1. Cost is by donation. New Year’s Cookies will be available by the half dozen with a suggested donation of $5, per half-dozen or $10 per dozen.
Children in first through fifth grades will have a chance to meet and read to stress therapy dogs from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 1 at Peabody Township Library. Reservations are being accepted at ptl.childrens.library@gmail.com and (620) 983-2502.
Florence’s 2020 Labor Day celebration will be canceled because of COVID-19. Committee members hope the event will be back in 2021.
Peabody’s next monthly cruise will be Sunday. U Knead It Bakery will serve breakfast burritos, cinnamon rolls, and pie.
Marion Senior Center will observe National Day of the Cowboy this Friday. The center is encouraging patrons to dress in cowboy attire.
County treasurer candidate Susan Berg spoke to seniors last week. Other candidates can schedule a time to speak by calling (620) 382-2942.
ANNIVERSARY: Couple to celebrate golden anniversary
SERMON ON WEEK: Exploring the origin of separation of church and state
MEMORIES: 10,
25,
40,
55,
70,
100,
140 years ago
MEMORIES IN FOCUS: Picture this: A time before pictures
Centre student Jensen Riffel and Marion students Peyton Ensey and Cassandra Meyer received Kansas Agriculture Skills and Competencies certificates last week from the Kansas Department of Agriculture.
Riffel, who graduated from Centre this spring as a state scholar, also has received the highest state FFA degree and a national FFA scholarship. He will attend Ottawa University and play football.
Matthew Christensen has a month until his freshman year of college starts, but the Marion co-valedictorian’s interest in numbers started well before he had to choose a major.
“I’ve really been good at math my whole life, ever since elementary,” he said. “My dream job is to be a sports statistician, so that’s one way I can tie my love for math and sports together.”
As Hillsboro’s class president and co-valedictorian, senior Callie Arnold learned a valuable lesson this year in how many commitments is too many.
“I learned, especially this year, that I can’t do it all,” she said. “There are some things you just have to relinquish for your own personal health.”
Marion County’s 18 and under travel baseball team went undefeated Saturday and Sunday to win a Central Kansas League tournament in Hesston.
The team was 5-0 in the tournament and came from behind to win in four of its five games.