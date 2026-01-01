HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Little cheerleaders make their final appearance of the season Friday at Hillsboro's games.



A mother (right) and daughter (left) await their new lease on life after being spayed.



Although empty earlier this week, basketball courts at Marion's Central Park tend to have plenty of kids playing ball on them any given time of day.