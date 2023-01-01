HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Kids competing Saturday in Peabody Community Foundation's annual Flippin' Pancake Race ran a course in hot competition during cold February weather.



A statue of a civilian conservation corps member who helped build Marion County Lake's dam sports a Kansas City Chiefs shirt Monday as it looks out over the lake.The Chiefs will play in the Super Bowl on Sunday.



Brooke Mathews adds her supplies for the day to her witch's cauldron for "anything but a backpack day" as part of spirit week at Marion High School.