HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Troy Hett, 43, Tampa, displays one of the sculptures he created from scrap metal. Troy Hett, 43, Tampa, displays one of the sculptures he created from scrap metal.



It was standing room only when the future of the county lake was discussed Monday by Marion County Commission. It was standing room only when the future of the county lake was discussed Monday by Marion County Commission.



Paige Carr, 2010 graduate of Peabody-Burns High school is the newest reporter to join Marion County Record, Hillsboro Star-Journal and Peabody Gazette-Bulletin. Paige Carr, 2010 graduate of Peabody-Burns High school is the newest reporter to join Marion County Record, Hillsboro Star-Journal and Peabody Gazette-Bulletin.