Reece, a foster Great Dane in the care of Ida French of Marion, plays with a Valentine's stuffed dachshund Monday in French's yard. Reece hopefully will begin the process of finding a permanent home after a month-long search for a rescue group that could take him.



With a demolition derby car as a backdrop, Evan Slater kneels and extends a ring and wedding proposal to Kaycee Chermak.



Dani Lange, left, Marion Middle School teacher, gives Tristen Dye, champion, a medal Friday for winning first in a geography bee at Marion USD 408 Performing Arts Center. Noah Slater, right, placed second. Participants answered U.S. and world geography questions through several rounds to determine the winner.