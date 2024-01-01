HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Tammy Ensey, owner of the Historic Elgin Hotel, hangs red and green lights Tuesday on a Christmas tree made from six round hay bales. Tammy Ensey, owner of the Historic Elgin Hotel, hangs red and green lights Tuesday on a Christmas tree made from six round hay bales.



Eugene Hein examines the original filling machine used by his mother, "Grannie" Lydia Hein. Eugene Hein examines the original filling machine used by his mother, "Grannie" Lydia Hein.



Queen Aggravain, played by Willow Spence, was silenced by a spell, but wore a sign informing us she still held power. Queen Aggravain, played by Willow Spence, was silenced by a spell, but wore a sign informing us she still held power.